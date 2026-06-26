Early preseason All-SEC teams that feature LSU

Part of building a team that many believe can compete at the top of the conference are the star pieces that have to be brought in to make it work. LSU was very aggressive in that effort, bringing in several highly regarded transfers and retaining pieces from the 2025 roster with tons of upside.

Now, we’re starting to see national publications start to release some of their preseason teams ahead of the 2026 season and LSU is featured pretty heavily. Recently, Athlon Sports came out with its version of the All-SEC preseason team and it featured tight end Trey’Dez Green, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker Whit Weeks and cornerback DJ Pickett all on the first-team.

That’s a pretty substantial list for the Tigers and doesn’t include second-teamers like safety Ty Benefield and punter Grant Chadwick or third-teamers like running back Harlem Berry, wide receiver Jayce Brown, center Braelin Moore and linebacker TJ Dottery.

Seaton and Umanmielen also made Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC team a few weeks ago and as these all-conference and all-america preseason teams continue to be released, don’t be surprised if a few of these LSU players continue to appear.

But the first-team additions of Green, Seaton, Weeks and Pickett all have the chance to be some of the best in the conference at their respective positions. Green could very well turn into not just an All-SEC kind of talent but one of the best tight ends in the country. LSU is expected to feature him heavily in its offense in 2026 and he appears ready to take on that workload after a strong sophomore season.

Seaton has already been an All-Conference player in the Big 12 while at Colorado and now comes to LSU, where he’s completely reshaped his body and looks to be in excellent form to capitalize on the opportunity of being this team’s starting left tackle. Another great year of production from Seaton and he could very well wind up being a top-10 pick next April in the NFL draft.

While Weeks battled injuries for much of 2025, if he can reclaim his sophomore form in 2024 while continuing to develop as a player, that’s a linebacker who can make a great impact on a winning defense. This is one of those senior stories you root for in this day and age of college football and Weeks will have a chance to leave a great legacy behind if LSU wins this year and he’s in the middle of that defense as a leader.



Then you get to Pickett who is on breakout watch in this conference after showing some great signs as a freshman. He’ll slide into an integral role as the starting cornerback to take over for Mansoor Delane but there’s a lot of belief in Pickett’s ability to take what he learned last year and deliver in the secondary.

Names like Benefield, Moore and Dottery, who all have experience and are valued as good veteran college players could certainly appear on some more preseason lists as well.

But the 11 total names across the three teams is what really sticks out more than anything. That’s half of the 22 total positions between offense and defense who are viewed as some of the most impressive going into the 2026 season. Other highly regarded players on this team like Sam Leavitt, Winston Watkins, Dilin Jones, Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley didn’t make the cut either.

This more than anything just re-enforces the amount of talent that the purple and gold have accumulated. They still have to put it all together and become a team but it’s a great starting point for the Tigers.