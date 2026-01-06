ESPN tabs LSU's Mansoor Delane as first round pick in mock draft

Mock draft season is in full swing, as ESPN released its latest mock draft on Tuesday. Is there buzz around a former LSU Tiger?

For LSU, star corner Mansoor Delane is the name to watch. The transfer finds himself headed to the Minnesota Vikings, the same as an earlier mock draft, but this time with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Delane is the first corner selected off the board in Yates’ draft. The fit with Minnesota has long been touted over several mock drafts, as the Vikings look to bolster their secondary. Delane’s 2025 season pushes him as one of those high-upside players.

“Minnesota lacks young, high-upside players in the secondary, which drafting Delane would solve. He is technically sound with a savvy skill set, which would fit nicely into Brian Flores’ diverse scheme. Delane has the speed to turn and run with targets in man coverage, but his eyes in zone coverage are among the best of any corner in this year’s class. His 27.8% completion percentage allowed was the third-lowest rate in the FBS, and he had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions this season.“

On3 All-American

Over the past three months, Delane has solidified himself as a first round pick with an All-SEC first-team selection as well. On Wednesday morning, On3 announced its All-America team and Delane locked down one of the two cornerback spots. Here’s what On3 wrote:

CB: Mansoor Delane, LSU



“Another “DBU” product, Mansoor is LSU’s latest star cornerback, a true cover cornerback who’s at his best in man coverage. Mansoor’s lone season at LSU was a productive one after starting his career at Virginia Tech. Mansoor had two interceptions and led LSU with 11 pass breakups. He was one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the country.”