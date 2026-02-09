Film Analysis: Princewill Umanmielen's impact at LSU in 2026

Film Analysis: Princewill Umanmielen's impact at LSU in 2026by: Matthew Brune31 minutes agoMatthewBrune_Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles from Mississippi Rebels defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) in the third quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesLSU added a massive piece to its defense from the portal as Princewill Umanmielen is a bonafide playmaker off the edge.