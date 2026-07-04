Final Piece: What LSU is getting in outfield commit Angel Laya

If the right piece in the transfer portal came along, Jay Johnson said LSU would be aggressive. Despite grabbing two of the top transfer outfielders in this cycle, the Tigers’ proved their work was not done by earning a commitment from Oregon outfielder Angel Laya.

Laya’s addition marks the seventh overall portal addition and fifth overall position player, all of whom figure to slide in as immediate contributors for the Tigers in 2027.

Fresh off a All-Big 10 freshman season for the Ducks, Laya is a 6-foot-3 left handed batter who is coming off a season where he did contribute as an every day player in the field. He appeared in 59 games this season for Oregon, hitting .296 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI.

Laya only struck out 34 times in 223 at bats during his true freshman season with the Ducks and only drew 27 walks so he is a pretty polished hitter already. Another great piece to his game is that he’s a lefty bat, which the Tigers wanted more of and now have in addition to the other moves they’ve made in the portal.

This is clearly a player who LSU is bringing in to compete right away for the final outfield spot. LSU has signed Bino Watters, the No. 1 overall player in the portal, as well as Tulane’s Jason Wachs to be two pieces to the puzzle. LSU is going to give Wachs a chance to win the starting centerfield job.

Returning sophomore William Patrick is probably the best athlete of the entire outfield and will also get a chance to compete in the centerfield.

Laya will be able to compete for the centerfield job as well and this really marks the last “hole” in the roster the purple and gold have in the field. While he mainly played right field for Oregon in 2026, he’s a good athlete who didn’t make an error defensively this season as a true freshman.

LSU has five legitimate returning college players for the three outfield spots and that doesn’t count some of the high school class who the Tigers are hoping to get through the draft. Freshman Nate Davis, who pulled his name out of the MLB draft recently as well, will compete as another strong athlete for playing time in the outfield.

There are other decisions still up in the air but the Tigers have options now that they didn’t when the portal opened at the beginning of last month. This is a very worthwhile addition for LSU to make as it’ll also get Laya for at least two seasons with him not being a draft eligible sophomore. The Tigers will get him for at least two seasons, which helps from a foundation standpoint in the outfield.

There will be questions about this team when it comes to the pitching staff but in terms of the offense and the position player side of this roster, LSU has a strong nucleus returning and an elite group of transfers to fill out that side of the ball.