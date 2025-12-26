Former LSU Tiger Michael Braswell signs with Kansas City Royals

LSU infielder Michael Braswell III, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 NCAA National Championship, has signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals.

Braswell III, who played shortstop and third base in two seasons (2024-25) at LSU, has signed with the Royals as a right-handed pitcher. He appeared in seven games as a reliever in his 2022 freshman season at South Carolina, recording one win and three saves.

Braswell III, a senior from Mableton, Ga., played in 65 games (48 starts) in 2025 as the Tigers’ primary third baseman, producing six doubles, two homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs. He played superb defense throughout the season, committing just three errors in 93 chances, as LSU set a school record for team fielding percentage (.981).

He executed flawless defense through the Tigers’ five straight wins in the College World Series with 10 assists, two putouts and no errors.

Braswell III started 64 games for the Tigers at shortstop in 2024, batting .311 (66-for-212) with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs. He was voted to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, hitting .381 (8-for-21) with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored.

Braswell was also named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team after batting .381 (8-for-21) in five games with two homers, six RBI and eight runs. He hit a combined .381 (16-for-42) in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games with three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs.

Braswell III finished the 2024 season as the Tigers’ third-leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .310 (31-for-100) with nine doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 19 runs.

He was voted to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC team in his first season at South Carolina, as he hit .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI. He also made seven appearances on the mound in 2022, striking out nine in 5.0 innings pitched with a win and three saves.

Ten members of LSU’s 2025 National Championship baseball team began their journey toward a Major League Baseball career this year, as nine Tigers were selected in the MLB Draft and one signed a free agent deal.

Below is LSU’s 2025 MLB Draft/Free Agent Signee list:

• LHP Kade Anderson (1st Round, No. 3 overall – Seattle Mariners)

• RHP Chase Shores (2nd Round, No. 47 overall – Los Angeles Angels)

• RHP Anthony Eyanson (3rd Round, No. 87 overall – Boston Red Sox)

• OF Ethan Frey (3rd Round, No. 95 overall – Houston Astros)

• 2B Daniel Dickinson (6th Round, No. 185 overall – Milwaukee Brewers)

• 1B Jared Jones (9th Round, No. 263 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates)

• RHP Jacob Mayers (9th Round, No. 268 overall – Boston Red Sox)

• RHP Kade Woods (10th Round, No. 307 overall – Atlanta Braves)

• LHP Conner Ware (15th Round, No. 463 overall – New York Mets)

• C Luis Hernandez (Free Agent Signee – Minnesota Twins)

LSU has produced during coach Jay Johnson’s four-year tenure a total of 36 drafted players, including five selections in the first round, 16 selections in the Top 5 rounds and 24 selections in the Top 10 Rounds.