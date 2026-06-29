Future of LSU outfield gets more good news

LSU knew it was going to enter a transformative offseason in the outfield. Derek Curiel, Jake Brown and Chris Stanfield are on the way out and the Tigers responded by signing two of the premier transfer outfielders in Bino Watters and Jason Wachs.

On Monday, the purple and gold received great news about the future of that position group as high school signee Nathaneal Davis announced he was withdrawing his name from MLB draft consideration and coming to school.

“After thoughtful conversations with my family, coaches and people I trust most, I’ve decided to withdraw my name from the 2026 MLB draft and continue the next chapter of my baseball career at the collegiate level,” Davis wrote. “I believe this is the best decision for my future, both as a player and as a person. I’m excited for the opportunity to keep developing my game, earn an education and compete at the highest level of college baseball.”

LSU needed some more good news in regards to this high school signing class which is well north of 20 players. The Tigers also recently received word that left handed pitcher Braxton Beaty would also be pulling his name from the draft and coming to school.

Davis was the No. 138 player in the most recent MLB draft prospect rankings on MLB.com and he figures to immediately come in and compete for playing time in the outfield. The purple and gold have Watters and Wachs, who are both leading candidates to start in two of the three spots in the outfield.

But Davis is the kind of athlete who has great range and can play centerfield. He’ll come in and compete with William Patrick who is set to return for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge. Both Davis and Patrick are excellent athletes and figure to get a look in centerfield this offseason.

Davis has a strong arm and some real potential to be more of a power bat for the Tigers throughout his collegiate career as well. Where he should immediately come in and help this team is defensively. He has great speed and scouts believe that in time he’ll grow into a plus defender at the professional level.

If there’s one position in the field that LSU hasn’t addressed, it was the third outfield spot. While there will be great competition over the fall and preseason next spring, the Tigers have options and Davis is about as good as they could ask for from a high school perspective.