Garrett Nussmeier shines, earning Senior Bowl Game MVP

After a senior year hampered with injuries, Garrett Nussmeier is reminding everyone just how talented he is in this pre-draft process. The five-year LSU Tiger had an excellent week of practice at the Senior Bowl and capped it with a stellar outing in the game on Saturday afternoon, passing for 57 yards on 5-of-8 passing with one three-yard rushing touchdown. In total he led two touchdown drives in the 17-9 win at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He also had one interception on a pass through the hands of his receiver.

Nussmeier was named the MVP of the game and NFL analysts raved about his showing.

Garrett Nussmeier was the most consistent QB (by far, IMO) throughout the week of Senior Bowl practice. And he looked sharp today in the game.



Just good to see him healthy again. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2026

It’s tough when your best throw of the day results in an INT. Nussmeier’s looking sharp today. It’s been a great week for him to remind folks of who he really is when healthy. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 31, 2026

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier has looked much healthier during Senior Bowl week than he did during the season. Following up a nice week of practice by flashing in the game, too. pic.twitter.com/ziVxSuHypM — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2026

Garrett Nussmeier throws a dime that goes right through the hands of John Michael Gyllenborg and gets picked 😬



Nebraska’s Deshon Singleton with the INT 💪

pic.twitter.com/4XlhmvHSFZ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 31, 2026

Nussmeier talks his injury and recovery

“Obviously with the injury, I couldn’t use my core, so I was throwing without it. It’s hard. I’ve gone back to the ground up, finishing throws, rotating through the ball, using my core again. The ball is coming out different now. It’s been good, just fixing fundamentals.

“I feel good. It’s been a long process trying to get healthy. About a month ago we really figured out what it was and got a good plan. It was a game-time decision whether I could come out here, and once I knew I could go full go, it was a great opportunity. I grew up watching the Senior Bowl, my dad played in it 30 years ago, back in the dinosaur age. So getting this opportunity is really cool.

I’m not trying to prove anything. Just being myself, letting teams get to know who I am. Wearing No. 18 at LSU was a huge honor and sets the tone for who I am, a team guy, caring about teammates. I don’t feel like I have to prove I can make every throw. They’ll watch the tape. I want to enjoy the experience and show teams that I am who I say I am.”

Nussmeier will continue to undergo the pre-draft process in the coming months, looking to get his stock back to where it was after his 2024 season where he was considered by some to be a first round talent. After a year where LSU was in shambles and his performance was hindered, many have forgotten the talent Nussmeier possesses and he’s getting back to 100 percent now. Stay tuned as we continue to preview the process for him and the other LSU draft hopefuls.