How LSU swept South Carolina (and what Jay Johnson thought)

LSU Baseball had already stumbled this year, but a bounce back weekend had never been needed more after being swept in three SEC series in a row.

The Tigers had not won an SEC series in a month dating back to a pair of comeback rallies to take two of three games at Tennessee.

In the three weekends that followed, LSU was swept at Ole Miss, swept at home against Texas A&M, and swept on the road a week ago at Mississippi State.

While South Carolina has already fired former LSU Baseball head coach Paul Mainieri as the Gamecocks dwell at the bottom of the conference standings, an SEC series sweep was much needed for an LSU program that has fallen far short of expectations during the 2026 season.

How did the bounce back weekend unfold? What did LSU head coach Jay Johnson think of the wins, the pitching performances and an impressive 48-hour stretch when the Tigers outscored the Gamecocks 20-4 across three games?

The Rewind: How LSU won all three games vs. the Gamecocks

Saturday Game 1: LSU 6, South Carolina 1

LSU opened Saturday’s doubleheader with one of its cleanest efforts of the season, riding a dominant start from William Schmidt to a 6-1 win over South Carolina at Alex Box Stadium. The sophomore right-hander worked 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and only one walk, setting the tone early. Offensively, LSU did its damage across multiple innings, collecting eight hits and capitalizing on free passes. Cade Arrambide, Derek Curiel and Steven Milam each drove in two runs to pace the Tigers, while Mason Braun reached base three times and scored twice. After Schmidt exited, Grant Fontenot slammed the door with 3.0 scoreless innings to earn the save. LSU played error-free baseball defensively, a theme that carried through the entire day, while South Carolina managed just one extra-base hit and never seriously threatened after the middle innings.

Saturday Game 2: LSU 7, South Carolina 3

Behind a breakout performance from freshman Marcos Paz and a 13-hit offensive showing, LSU secured the doubleheader sweep with a 7-3 win in Saturday’s nightcap. Paz was sharp in his return, tossing 5.0 innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts to earn his first collegiate victory.

The offense gave him plenty of support, highlighted by a two-run homer from Mason Braun and a solo shot from Cade Arrambide, who finished with three hits and three runs scored. Omar Serna Jr. added a three-hit performance of his own, continuing a strong day at the plate.

LSU broke things open with a four-run stretch across the middle innings and never looked back. Deven Sheerin handled the final 4.0 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two unearned runs to lock down his fourth save. The Tigers again limited mistakes, playing fundamentally sound baseball on both sides.

Sunday Game 3: LSU 7, South Carolina 0

LSU completed the sweep on Sunday with its most complete performance of the weekend, blanking South Carolina 7-0 behind a dominant outing from Zac Cowan. The senior right-hander delivered 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven to control the game from the start.

The Tigers jumped ahead in the third inning on a two-run homer from Omar Serna Jr. and steadily added on from there. Cade Arrambide drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Tanner Reaves chipped in an RBI single, and LSU capitalized on a South Carolina error to extend the lead. Jack Ruckert’s RBI single in the seventh capped the scoring.

Out of the bullpen, Santiago Garcia and Gavin Guidry combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to finish the shutout. LSU out-hit South Carolina and didn’t commit an error, wrapping up a three-game stretch where execution, pitching and timely hitting all clicked.

What LSU HC Jay Johnson said after LSU’s weekend sweep

On Game 1 and Game 2 wins following Friday’s postponed opener: “These were the best games our team has played this season.and I’m really proud of our players for playing a really clean brand of baseball with solid fundamentals. We were very team-oriented and reached the standard at which we want to operate.”

On William Schmidt leading off the weekend with one run allowed on 97 pitches: “William did a great job today in controlling the count. When he got behind, he was able to come back, get some swings, and get some weak contact.”

On Marcos Paz stepping up in Game 2 and delivering on the mound: “Marcos was outstanding (Saturday) and gave us a tremendous start. That’s what is going to happen here for the next three years with him. He’s got his arm back up and re-booted following Tommy John surgery (as a high school senior), and he gave us exactly what we needed.”

On Zac Cowan’s six shutout innings to complete the Sunday sweep: “Zac is a special player, one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached in my entire career. He’s just a winner; it was an important game today, the team needed him to give everything he had, and he did. He really came through and really simplified the game for us.”

On how LSU handled three games in two days to get the SEC series sweep: “Our players did a great job today, I’m very proud of them. We played three baseball games in the span of about 28 hours, and we needed to win these games. The way they played this weekend makes Tuesday’s game important, and they earned the right to have Tuesday’s game matter, and I’m excited about that.”

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