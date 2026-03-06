How to Watch: Oklahoma vs. LSU at the SEC Tournament

It is No. 7 LSU taking on No. 8 Oklahoma in Greenville (S.C.) with a chance to punch a ticket to the semifinals on Saturday,

The Tigers got the double-bye in the conference tournament secured following a 26-4 stretch over the past 30 games and a 12-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

On Thursday afternoon, the two programs square off for the first time since January – a night when LSU went into Norman and walked out with a convincing 91-72 win.

LSU could use a three-game run at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to (potentially) land a No. 1 seed.

Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to the radio broadcast of Friday’s Top 10 matchup between the Tigers and Sooners.

How to Watch (or stream): ESPN (1:30 p.m. CT tip-off)

On the ESPN Call: Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter)

On the Radio (or streaming): LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call

Series Record: 2-1 (LSU)

Last Meeting: LSU 91, Oklahoma 72 – Norman (Okla.) – January 18, 2026

The SEC Tournament Seeding: LSU (No. 4 seed), Oklahoma (No. 5 seed)

What’s In Play For the Tigers: A win over Oklahoma could be enough to secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while a win over Oklahoma and a win Saturday over – presumably – South Carolina would boost Kim Mulkey and the Tigers into the conversation for a No. 1 overall seed. LSU has been a No. 3 seed all four seasons Mulkey as been head coach in Baton Rouge.

Mulkey’s Postseason Results at LSU: The results of Mulkey’s first four postseasons at LSU began with an exit in the Round of 32, but the Tigers returned the following season to knock off Caitlin Clark and Iowa and win the program’s first National Championship.

In the past two seasons, LSU advanced to the Elite 8 both times.

