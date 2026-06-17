BREAKING: Louisiana Top 10 RB Trey Martin commits to LSU

LSU has reached fever pitch levels of recruiting intensity in the running back room with three commitments in seemingly the blink of an eye on Wednesday, it netted a commitment from Franklin Parish (La.) four-star running back Trey Martin.

Martin, the No. 10 running back in the country on Rivals, has been one of the most sought after in-state prospects in the 2027 class for the Tigers. At one point, Alabama was thought to be heavily involved but after the Crimson Tide went another direction, the purple and gold were battling Florida for Martin’s commitment.

“It was a great visit. I had a good time,” Martin told Rivals after his official visit. “Loved being around the coaches and the staff. Really made me feel like a priority.”

The Tigers got the last visit and in the end, staying in Louisiana and joining a 2027 class that is so well represented in this state was something that Martin couldn’t turn down. In addition to Martin, LSU has commitments from tight end Ahmad Hudson, quarterback Peyton Houston, athlete Braylon Calais and cornerback Markez Davis out of Louisiana.

As a junior at Franklin Parish, Martin rushed for 1,310 yards and 26 touchdowns on just 115 carries. That’s an 11.4 yards per carry average and led his team to the second round of the state playoffs before falling to Lutcher.

This is a room that currently has plenty of pieces with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Unless they decide to go elsewhere, Dilin Jones and Harlem Berry are at the front of the current roster and could easily be back in the fold when this group of freshmen running backs make it to campus.

LSU has been on an absolute heater during the month of June, landing eight new commitments during that time and have built one of the more impressive running back hauls in the country in very little time. Earlier this month the Tigers received a commitment from fellow four-star running back Tre Segarra, the No. 7 running back in the country as well as rising three-star rusher Brennen Lacey.

Running backs coach Kevin Smith identified the group of players he wanted in this offensive class at the running back position and made it happen, going 3-for-3 on running backs LSU hosted for official visits this month.

Martin is the latest to the group and figures to be a formidable piece to this offense in the years ahead.

“I got to actually experience the walk out to the field, imagining the 102k plus fans screaming! It’s an unreal feeling. They really like that I’m versatile. I can run with power, speed and change direction on an instant,” Martin told the Bengal Tiger after his official visit.

