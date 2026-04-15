Jake Brown's HR gets LSU a midweek win vs. Northwestern State

LSU returned to the win column Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, defeating Northwestern State, 4-2, to improve to 23-15 on the season.

The Tigers totaled nine hits and used a three-run fifth inning to go ahead 4-2 thanks to the home run ability from Jake Brown, who delivered once again – this time with a three-run home run that reversed a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead.

LSU struck first in the bottom of the third inning before Northwestern State answered with single runs in the second and third to briefly take a 2-1 lead. Then, Brown’s home run in the fifth inning was the difference on the scoreboard.

On the mound, LSU used eight pitchers in the win.

Starter Zac Cowan worked 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Grant Fontenot followed with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Connor Benge was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless inning in relief, moving to 1-0 on the season.

Deven Sheerin earned the save, his third of the year, after working the final 1.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out four.

Northwestern State dropped to 23-14 with the loss.

The Demons were led by Brooks Leonard, Joe Siervo and Bryce Johnson, who each recorded hits, while Mason Wray drove in one of Northwestern State’s two runs.

LSU committed three errors in the field, but limited Northwestern State to five hits overall.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series vs. No. 9 Texas A&M at Alex Box Stadium.