Jay Johnson's message to his team after LSU's first loss of 2026

LSU dropped its first game of the season and ended a 16-game winning streak that spanned back to last year’s regional round. LSU went down 7-2 in the fourth inning and was unable to complete the comeback effort despite several arms being used and momentum in the final innings. The Tigers are now 8-1 on the year and have Dartmouth on Friday and Saturday, with Northeastern on Saturday and Monday.

After the game, LSU head coach Jay Johnson talked about the loss and what he saw on the night.

What went wrong…

“If I was to pinpoint something, I’d probably look at the second to the fourth inning. We’d been behind before in multiple games early on, but our response wasn’t as good tonight. Maybe we got outside of just taking a quality at-bat. When it was only 4-2, it almost took 7-2 to kind of get back in rhythm. I thought we ended the game fine—those guys started to put together at-bats. We scored in three of the last four innings. I just felt like we got a little outside of ourselves in the second to the fourth inning, and then it ended up being a little too late.”

With the pitching, what made it difficult with the control early?

“Walking and hitting as many guys as we did tonight is elementary baseball. There’s not a lot to get into other than we gave them a lot of free bases, and they’re a good enough team. When you do that, it makes it really hard to win. We used maybe 10 or 11 guys tonight. It’s probably a guy-by-guy basis. I thought the guys at the end of the game did a good job. In hindsight, I probably should have gone to Deven in the second inning just to stop the bleeding there. I felt good about Cooper for sure, but we hit the guy, and then their best hitters were at the plate with the bases loaded. The two-run single ultimately ended up being the difference in the game.”

Was it kind of your intention to use as many pitchers as you did?

“No. Marcos’s ceiling was probably three, but we were one man on a two-strike count and two outs in that inning where they scored four. He would have got that guy out and at least gone back out for the third. We probably would have flipped it the second time through the order. The plan was to go to Ricken, Zac, and Noot tonight. They all pitched. I wouldn’t call it under Plan A though.”

And with so many guys who have such big stuff, a night like this can happen?

“Yeah. There’s a reason they’re here. There’s a reason they weren’t drafted in the first round out of high school. There’s always a piece out there for them to go get—whether that’s control, command, strikes, velocity, pitchability. Some guys that struggled tonight, I have no doubt about their ability. Just keep it simple. Your readiness to pitch is really important. For the first guy you face—like Cooper came out and hit the guy we brought him in to face, and it put us in a tough spot. I thought it was early enough in the game that I didn’t want to go to somebody else right away. Maybe I should have. I take my pitching decisions very seriously, even if they come in the second inning. We asked a lot out of Maverick—he threw on Sunday. That’s what big league relievers do: they throw 30 pitches, have a day off, and pitch again the next day. Dax has been pretty good for us. He missed a pitch up, the guy flared into right field after hitting a guy. Early in the game, there’s something all those guys would like back, but I have a lot of confidence in them. Let’s go back to work tomorrow. I think they’re meeting right now.”

Do you think this first loss of the season kind of helps your team move forward and feel what it feels like to lose a game?

“I think it can be valuable if you use it right. We’ve tried to coach into them: don’t make the same mistake once. We don’t need to lose a game to learn a lesson or put a high premium on how we play. To me, that’s what it’s about. It’s not about winning and losing—it’s about how we play. We left a lot on the table. With the pitching, it’s just clear free bases. That’s not rocket science. Defensively, we made one mistake: we overthrew the cutoff man and let the backside runner move up. We threw the ball in to where it ended up basically making it a triple, which was very costly. Offensively, early in the game after they got ahead, I thought we lost ourselves a little bit. We can learn from that.”

Did you think you guys entered the game with the right mindset and mentality?

“It was pretty simple. Oklahoma and Arkansas got blasted today. We had the “how to win” awareness today. It was week three, the newness starts to wear off a little bit. Maybe I can do a better job if we travel and make this game on a Wednesday to make sure we have a reset. I like to practice after a good weekend like that immediately, but we got home pretty late. You have to master the art of moving forward over the course of the season. That’s something we’ve been really good at, which is why we haven’t lost a lot of games like this here. We’ve lost a couple, but by and large, I’m very proud of how we’ve performed in the middle of the week type games. It wasn’t a good performance tonight. The key now is learning from it, and I know we’ll do that.”

Will Chris [Stanfield] be available this weekend?

“I hope so. We definitely need him. A couple days ago—swelling’s gone down a lot. Now it’s a matter of getting some strength back in his hand. Still a little sore to swing, but we are moving in that direction. I feel much better than I did a week ago. I don’t know if that means he’ll be available to play this weekend or not. I certainly hope so.”

What was your message to the team?

“I could sense they felt a lot of pressure as we were behind in the game, and I was a little surprised at that because we were behind opening day, we were behind against Indiana. I feel like there was maybe one other one in there. We played so well. In the middle of the game, I tried to shake them: hey man, nobody’s going to come after you for losing the game. For me, it’s about how we play. I wanted to get them back on track, and I thought they did that. They competed in the game fine. It wasn’t that we took the game lightly or anything like that. The message was we’ve done a really good job here respecting winning and what it takes to win. Part of that is learning the lessons from something like this, then leave this one behind and get ready for Friday. I’m confident we can do that. They need to know losing is part of this—just because we haven’t lost a lot here in a while doesn’t mean it isn’t. That’s why winning feels good. Detach from that, focus on how we could have played a little bit better, how we can learn from it, use it for improvement. That was really the message.”