Kim Mulkey's early thoughts on LSU vs. South Carolina blockbuster

LSU took care of business on Sunday with a dominant 77-44 win over Auburn, improving to 8-3 in SEC play with five games remaining. The biggest of those five comes next Saturday night when Kim Mulkey’s Tigers host No. 3 South Carolina in a massive contest in the PMAC.

Coming off of a road loss to Texas, LSU had to get its swagger back and took care of the business on Saturday, with 10 players scoring three or more points and suffocating Auburn on its home court in the win.

“We held them to 13 points at the half and then subbed frequently.” Mulkey said after the win. “Consequently, we gave up 44, but that’s all right. We rested players, and now we’ll have a couple of days off to prepare for South Carolina.

“We ended up with 19 turnovers and that’s too many in a game like this, and that was with a lot of the subs. I’ll have to look and see who had those turnovers, but nonetheless, everybody got to play today.”

Now, her attention turns squarely to South Carolina, looking for her first win against the Gamecocks in her time at LSU. The Tigers have already taken down Texas, one of the other top contenders in the conference, and now look to make a statement against a South Carolina team that is rolling and atop the SEC standings after a blowout win over Tennessee.

Mulkey’s team is fresh, confident, and understands the challenge ahead. Another important factor is playing at home in front of what is expected to be a sold out PMAC with ample excitement from LSU fans.

“They have a bye week, and we have a bye week, so everybody will be rested,” Mulkey said. “It’ll be a great atmosphere in Baton Rouge and hopefully a good basketball game. South Carolina is South Carolina: great players, great program, great coach. They’re the team to beat in the league right now. Let’s just see how we can compete, like we did against Texas. Go compete against teams you’re not supposed to beat. We did for three quarters at Texas, and when we played them at home, we beat them.

“We need a great crowd. Our students will show up, but the sad part is a lot of them won’t get in because there are only so many student tickets. That breaks my heart. It’ll be an unbelievable women’s basketball atmosphere. Mardi Gras is going on, so let’s see what happens Saturday night.”

Can Mulkey and LSU finally take down the Gamecocks? Stay tuned as we preview the game this week on The Bengal Tiger.