Kim Mulkey's PG Portal Splash: All-Big 12 star Jada Williams

On Saturday, Iowa State transfer Jada Williams arrived on LSU’s campus for a transfer portal visit.

Coming off a visit to Baylor, Williams was set to visit LSU, then head East for a visit to North Carolina.

Instead, 24 hours after arriving on campus in Baton Rouge, Williams shut things down and committed to the Tigers. She has yet to be announced as a signee by LSU, but Williams shared the news of her decision on social media.

Given the loss of starting point guard Bella Hines to the Transfer Portal, LSU’s addition of Williams is one of the key additions of the portal season for the Tigers.

Williams averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season at Iowa State, which earned her First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Her mark of 7.7 assists ranked No. 3 in the NCAA.

Prior to Iowa State, Williams was a standout as a freshman at Arizona, averaging 9.5 points per game and landing on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. The following season, she led the Wildcats in scoring with 12.7 points per game and assists with 2.9 per game.

Williams is a former McDonald’s All-American and 5-star recruit, and she won gold with Team USA Basketball.

She became the second transfer addition of the weekend for LSU as Mulkey and the staff also reeled in a commitment from Florida guard Laila Reynolds, a three-year starter for the Gators, committed to the Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge on Friday for a campus visit.

Reynolds, a Top 20 overall prospect in the 2023 class and only the second McDonald’s All-American to sign with Florida in program history, will head to LSU for her final season of college.

Reynolds made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024 after averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Reynolds went on to average double-digit points in each of the past two seasons, scoring 10.3 points per game in 2024-25 and 12.1 points per game in 2025-26.

She is also one of the most experienced SEC players to have entered the portal. Reynolds started 96 of the 98 games she appeared in during her time in Gainesville – a stretch that includes more than 30 starts in each of her three collegiate seasons.

LSU Target Quick Hitters: Iowa State’s Jada Williams

(The following is from Iowa State’s official website)

Played and started in all 32 games for the Cyclones… averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game… ranked in the top five nationally for both season assists (246) and assists per game… ranked in the top 20 for assist/turnover ratio (2.22)… posted the second-best Iowa State single-season mark for assists behind Emily Ryan’s 249 dimes in 2021-22… finished 25 contests with double-figure scoring, including each of the last 14 games… had never recorded a collegiate double-double prior to Iowa State and finished with eight in her junior season… tallied her first double-double with 11 points and 10 assists against Valparaiso (Nov. 12)… at Coconut Hoops in Fort Myers, she finished both of Iowa State’s contests with double-doubles, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds against Marquette (Nov. 28) before turning around with 23 points and 11 assists in a win over Indiana (Nov. 30)… helped ISU to a win over in-state rival Iowa (Dec. 10) with 11 points and 12 assists in 35 minutes of game action… passed out a career-high 14 dimes with 16 points at Houston (Dec. 31)… led the Cyclones to a win over Cincinnati (Jan. 21) with an Iowa State Big 12 game and Hilton Coliseum-record 44 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the floor… followed up with 19 points and seven assists against Arizona (Jan. 24) to earn her first Big 12 Player of the Week award… secured back-to-back double-doubles against TCU (15 points/11 assists, Feb. 22) and Oklahoma State (19 points/10 assists, Feb. 25).