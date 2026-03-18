LSU Football head coach Lane Kiffin and General Manager Billy Glasscock have made a number of notable hires since arriving in Baton Rouge.

In the past few months, Kiffin and Glasscock have not only filled out the coaching staff, retained the defensive staff, hired analysts and more, there has also been shakeup behind the scenes.

In news reported in January, Louisiana native Jon Randall Belton has been promoted to LSU Football Assistant General Manager/External Operations. North Carolina State’s Adam Clark was hired as the program’s Assistant General Manager/Internal Operations.

Now, new (and old) roles for both returning staff members are offseason hires have been made official. The new roles have also been updated to the school’s website.

Dr. Thaddeus Rivers is now LSU Football’s Senior Executive Director of Operations, while Tyler Vies will serve as LSU Football’s Assistant Director of Operations.

Mike Williams is LSU Football’s Senior Executive Director of Player Personnel, while longtime staff member Jeff Martin will serve as Director of Player Personnel. Martin will work alongside Austin Shelton, who previously served in the same role at NC State.

Carl St. Cyr, who had previously worked under both Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly, will now serve as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Sam Petitto, a Louisiana native who is most well-known for his stops on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama before joining Ohio State’s staff, remains at LSU through the transition period as LSU Football’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel/Scouting.

Dwike Wilson has the role of LSU Football’s Executive Director of Recruiting and Personnel, with Morgan Phillips returning as Director of Recruiting Strategy and Events. Briah Reed is now the program’s Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

Eric Held returns to the LSU staff as the program’s Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach.

After working in the role of LSU’s Director of Recruiting, Donovan Tate is now LSU Football’s Director of Player Development. Chelsie Caufield will serve as the program’s Director of Player Engagement.