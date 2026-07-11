LHP Lucas Nawrocki pulls name from MLB draft, coming to LSU

LSU and coach Jay Johnson have received massive news on MLB draft eve. Left handed pitcher Lucas Nawrocki has elected to take his name from draft consideration and come to Baton Rouge.

“After much conversation with my family and those close to me I have decided to withdraw my name from the 2026 MLB Draft. See you in Baton Rouge. Let’s work,” Nawrocki wrote on social media.

One of the more talented arms in this draft class, Nawrocki was receiving major draft consideration coming into this weekend and ultimately decided that college was the route he wanted to travel. He joins fellow high school signees Braxton Beaty and Nate Davis as the third player to pull his name from the draft and come to school.

To say landing Nawrocki is a big deal would be a massive understatement. He’s an elite strike thrower from the left side, has a fastball that can touch 95-96 mph and one of the best sliders in the entire class according to MLB.com. This is a program that needs all of the competition it can get on the mound and Nawrocki immediately steps in and gives it exactly that on the left side.

Keep in mind most of the work done this offseason on the mound to this point has been through right handed pitching. Landon Hood, Diego Velazquez and Kaden Smith are the three portal additions that have been made but are all right handers.

The Tigers do return a number of left handed pitchers like Cooper Williams, Danny Lachenmayer and Ethan Plog but those are all arms that struggled in 2026 and have to show some real development this offseason to carve out meaningful roles. While not totally unexpected, the addition of Nawrocki helps solidify the depth from a left handed pitcher perspective.

The immediate need for him will be as a left handed pitcher but Nawrocki does have great two-way potential. He’s got power from the left side as a hitter and is a clean fielder, where he’s primarily played first base and outfield.

Day one of the MLB draft gets underway Saturday night and there are a few more LSU signees to keep an eye on as the clock nears. They include LHP Logan Schmidt, RHPJensen Hirschkorn, OF/1B Dominic Santarelli, RHP Kolby Stringer, INF Will Adams, OF Malachi Washington and OF Anthony Murphy. If LSU can get 3-4 of these elite prospects to campus, it would be a huge win.

Johnson and LSU could not have asked for a better start to the weekend as the draft approaches and a number of these high profile high school players start to make decisions.