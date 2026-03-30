LIVE Blog: Will Wade's LSU Introductory Press Conference

The introductory press conference for LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be held Monday at Noon CT on the floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event will be open to the public.

Doors at the PMAC will open at 11 a.m. on Monday and LSU fans are asked to enter the Maravich Center up the concourse ramps on the South side of the building and enter the building through the upper concourse doors.

LSU students should also use the upper concourse doors and will have seating in their normal student section. The first 1,000 students attending will receive a free T-shirt for the occasion.

Parking will be available in lot 108 across from the LSU Football facility on Skip Bertman Drive.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry will speak prior to Coach Wade’s address to the crowd. Coach Wade will then take questions from the assembled media. The LSU Band and Spirit Squads will also be on hand and will entertain the crowd.

Ticket information for the 2026-27 LSU Basketball season will be available on the videoboard for those fans who would like to get on the early list for new season tickets for next season.

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on SEC Network+ and the audio will be available for the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU’s flagship home in Baton Rouge, Guaranty Media, is expected to carry the conference on its stations including Eagle 98.1 FM, 100.7 FM The Tigers, ESPN 104.5 FM and Talk 107.3.

Refresh this beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT on Monday for the latest updates LIVE from the PMAC as Wade is announced as the new head basketball coach in Baton Rouge.

Here’s what Ausberry and Wade said after news of LSU’s hire was confirmed.

LSU AD Verge Ausberry: “Will is a consistent winner”

“We are excited to welcome Will back home as the next head coach of the LSU Men’s Basketball program,” said Verge Ausberry, LSU Vice President/Director of Athletics. “As LSU fans know well, Will is a consistent winner, a diligent program-builder, and a charismatic leader with an incredible ability to connect with his student-athletes and the fan base. Not only does he bring his postseason pedigree and an energetic presence, but he is innovative and strategic at a time in college athletics that requires both. We are thrilled to have Will and his family with us in Baton Rouge again.

“I want to thank Matt McMahon for his dedication and contributions to LSU and the basketball program over the last four seasons. He was a tremendous ambassador for the university and cared deeply about our student-athletes and our program. We wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Will Wade: “LSU represents something bigger”

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for NC State, but the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal,” said Wade. “This is our chance to come home — to a place that has shaped me, where the passion for basketball runs deep, and where the expectations match the opportunity.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”