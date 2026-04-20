Louisiana DB Kaston Lewis goes from unranked into Rivals300

Louisiana rising senior defensive back Kaston Lewis out of Iowa made his debut as a 4-star in the Rivals300.

With Iowa winning an LHSAA State Championship this past season, Lewis was a cornerstone piece on both sides of the football.

On defense, he logged 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 passes broken up.

On offense, Lewis finished the team’s 14-0 season with 902 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. He combined for 1,000-plus all-purpose yards with 26 total touchdowns during his junior season.

College offers have been rolling in quickly this offseason, which includes an offer list that is now far into the double-digits and features programs like Texas Tech, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Could LSU wind up making the move with an offer in the current 2027 recruiting cycle?

With spring evaluations upcoming, then summer camp at LSU in two months, the staff will have ample opportunity to get an even deeper evaluation of the 5-foot-11.5, 195-pound junior out of the the Bayou State.

Behind the Rise: How Lewis skyrocketed in the Rivals300

Rivals National Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power weighed in on the decision to make a big move with the Louisiana native out of Iowa, making Lewis not just a 4-star prospect but the No. 163 overall prospect in the Rivals 300.

After being previously unranked by Rivals, Lewis is now the No. 13 safety prospect on the updated Rivals rankings for the 2027 class.

He’s now ranked as a Top 10 prospect in the Bayou State, checking in at No. 8 in the Louisiana rankings.

“Kaston Lewis is a hyper-instinctual safety prospect with a skillset and body of work that gives him the look of an ascending prospect,” Power said. “The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder had a sensational junior season as a two-way player while leading Iowa (La.) High to a 14-0 record. Lewis is a versatile safety with outstanding diagnostic skills, quickly triggering and flowing to the football. He was all over the field as a defender, racking up 110 tackles and six interceptions as a junior. Lewis was also a key cog on offense, rushing for over 900 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 172 yards and two scores in the state title game. Lewis is also one of the younger safety prospects in the cycle, not turning 17 years-old until September.”