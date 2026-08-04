Too high, too low or just right: LSU 2026 preseason coaches poll ranking

In anticipation of the start of the college football season, the annual coaches poll was released on Tuesday. For the 25th time in 27 years, the purple and gold have a spot in the top-25 entering the season.

The Tigers come in at No. 13 overall in the coaches poll released by USA Today, one of nine SEC teams to be ranked in the top-25. LSU comes in behind the likes of Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Alabama in the poll. The Tigers’ week one opponent Clemson also cracked the top-25 at No. 23 overall.

The power of playing in this conference is on full display with these rankings. There are nine total SEC teams ranked in the top-25, the most of any other conference, though the Big Ten is right behind with eight teams in the poll. In total, there will be six teams in the coaches preseason poll who the purple and gold will go head-to-head with in 2026.

So is this a justified spot for LSU to be in going into year one of the Lane Kiffin era? In our eyes, this is about the range you should expect to see the purple and gold. If anything, this ranking highlights the job that Kiffin and this staff did in turning around this roster on paper.

The Tigers were 7-6 a season ago and brought in nearly 60 new players to help get this program back on track. That will start with a new starting quarterback, 12 new receivers, double digit offensive line additions and a practically brand new defensive line as well.

There is some continuity at linebacker and in the secondary but even those positions added new pieces who have come in and earned starting roles defensively. The major question that LSU will spend this season answering is just how quickly it can get this collection of talent to become a consistent team.

Significant roster reconstruction year to year is something Kiffin has experience doing over the last few seasons in Oxford. Did he, Billy Glasscock and the front office staff and the assistant coaches make the right calls in the transfer portal back in January?

Only time will tell but from a talent perspective on paper, this is clearly a respected roster among coaches across the country. It needs to be given the resources LSU poured into it. But there’s no denying that LSU has the makings of a team that should be in that conversation of competing for a playoff spot.

Being ranked right on that baseline of the 12-team playoff is further proof that narrative carries weight.

Here’s the full breakdown of the top-25 coaches poll:

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri