LSU announces 2026 Spring football schedule

LSU has released its 2026 Spring Football schedule in Lane Kiffin’s first season, featuring the 15 allotted practice days and a look at what to expect in the coming months. LSU comes off of having one of the top portal classes in the country as excitement for the program has reached incredible heights over the past few months.

Here are all of the dates from the program.

March 24

March 26

March 28

March 31

April 2

April 4

April 7

April 9

April 11

April 14

April 16

April 18

April 21

April 23

April 24

2026 Spring Practice



The Tigers start on March 24th in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/5d1XIlHnKC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 13, 2026

Kiffin talked about having potentially the best portal class ever in January after the Tigers secured late additions of DE Princewill Umanmielen and OT Jordan Seaton to bolster their presence on both lines of scrimmage. With 40+ transfers, there’s plenty of work to do, but the talent on LSU’s roster is where Kiffin wanted it to be in year one.

“I think talent-wise, it probably is [the best portal class ever]. A lot of that is also numbers, the volume helps that statement. Over time, volume has gone up because as the system has evolved, it’s created a structure that pushes players into the portal. When I say it’s probably the best ever on paper, that’s partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players’ decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions.

I’ll never come out and say anything about the last staff. It doesn’t mean our way is better or worse, it’s just different. When a new staff comes in, you usually make a lot of changes, especially when a program changes direction. I know there was skepticism about how many players went into the portal, but my answer to fans and media was this: if we kept the same players, we’re good coaches, but we don’t have magic dust. Change was needed in the building.”

The spring is going to be a pivotal time for LSU’s roster to start to come together and the foundation of the team to be put in place from Lane Kiffin and the new coaching staff on hand.

“All of these players coming together, and I know there’s so much excitement, but what excites me is we really are just getting started,” Kiffin said. “We can get even better. A lot of these players are young that we signed. This won’t be a senior heavy team that has to replace everyone next year. There’s a lot of youth and a lot of really good players. I’m not concerned about keeping them because I know what we did at our last program and what happened when we started coaching them. When we were there, all the ones we wanted to keep stayed and I know that will be the case here with even more resources.”