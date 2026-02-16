LSU announces jersey patch partnership with Woodside Energy

LSU has announced a multi-year jersey patch sponsorship with Woodside Energy. The move comes as the NCAA has moved to permit the patches on jerseys with the NIL landscape continuing to evolve and money within college athletics becomes more vital.

As the Official Legacy Partner of LSU Athletics, the Woodside Energy logo will be featured on all 21 of LSU’s competition apparel and will be uniquely designed to match the traditional purple and gold color scheme of Louisiana State University starting for the 2026 – 2027 athletic season.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry. “LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

Beginning in the 2026-27 athletic year, Woodside Energy will be featured on every LSU team’s uniform and apparel in a uniquely designed logo in Purple and Gold.



Woodside Energy, a global energy company, is committed to building a legacy in Louisiana that transcends the energy industry. Woodside has been operating offshore Louisiana for almost two decades and this year announced a $17.5 billion final investment decision on its Louisiana LNG project.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a transformational moment for LSU Athletics and speaks to the trajectory of college sports,” said Clay Harris, LSU Deputy Director of Athletics. “We are proud to be pioneers in this space and to do so in a way that has such a profound impact on LSU student-athletes and the state of Louisiana. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Woodside Energy to LSU and the LSU Athletics family!”

As LSU continues to remain competitive with several of the top athletic departments in the country, there remains urgency to find new forms of revenue to pair with TV deals and NIL deals for players. In this arms race that is now college sports, there is no stone left unturned.

Now, the Tigers will feature Woodside Energy not only on patches, but also in athletic venues across all LSU sports.

“Woodside and LSU stand for many of the same ideals—integrity, respect and operating with excellence. Importantly we are proud to support young men and women student-athletes across all 21 varsity sports who are putting these values into action.”

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company, operating across three continents. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Our resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects includes Louisiana LNG and Beaumont New Ammonia. Woodside is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Gulf of America, where we are actively expanding production and exploring.

