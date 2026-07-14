LSU announces players traveling for SEC Media Days

LSU is bringing tight end Trey’Dez Green and linebackers Whit Weeks and T.J. Dottery to SEC Media Days next week.

The Tigers are slated to for the final day of media days on Thursday, July 23, with Lane Kiffin and these three players officially kicking off the football season in Tampa.

Green returns to LSU for his third season where he’s expected to be a central piece to this offense in 2026. He’s coming off a seven touchdown season in 2025 where points and consistency were hard to come by. That shouldn’t be a problem in this Kiffin-Charlie Weis led offense.

He’s not a man of many words but Green likes to have fun in his media interviews and this is an environment he should thrive in. For his career, Green has 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is the most in program history for a tight end. In addition, Green has accumulated 230 yards after-the-catch during his career with 176 coming in 2025.

Weeks and Dottery aren’t the flashy picks for the other two spots but that’s probably the point. Kiffin knows what he’s going to get with both and they will be at the heart of what this defense does in 2026.

Weeks attended media days last year and has an infectious personality when talking about football. Dottery is a player Kiffin trusts after coming over from Ole Miss this past offseason. As we mentioned, both Weeks and Dottery figure to be central pieces at linebacker.

More than anything, media days acts as the final summer hurdle before the start of fall camp. We’re getting closer and closer to the return of football and 2026 promises to be one to remember.

Here are the players traveling for media days next week for all 16 SEC teams:

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR