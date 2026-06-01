LSU baseball 2026 transfer portal tracker

LSU baseball is in building mode and over the month of June we’ll get a good feel for how veteran Jay Johnson wants this 2027 team to be with the moves he makes in the portal.

For starters, there’s a handful of players who the purple and gold are expecting back. Casan Evans, William Schmidt, Cooper Moore, Marcos Paz and Reagan Ricken on the pitching front and Cade Arrambide, Omar Serna, Mason Braun, William Patrick and Jack Ruckert on the position player side is the young core this team hopes to build around next season.

But the work is far from over and the Tigers are just now starting to get that process underway. Players rolling into the portal by the hour, if not quicker. LSU will put a premium on experienced pitchers who can throw the ball for strikes and position players that strike the right balance of quality hitting and consistent defense.

In the field, there’s a lot to replace both in the outfield and infield. LSU needs capable starters at most spots with the exception of the catcher position. A portion of that will need to be filled with the returning players but also this incoming high school class which is highly touted.

On the mound, LSU needs both starting caliber talent and players who will fill meaningful bullpen roles. In total, anywhere from 8-10 transfer additions is about what to expect between the pitching side and the position players.

With the players the Tigers are expecting back in the program, combined with an incoming high school class that is expected to be large no matter what happens in the MLB draft, LSU is going to be aggressive in searching for star level talent in the portal. Immediate help is required both on the mound and in the field with what the program is having to replace this offseason.

In four of his first five years, Johnson rarely missed on the portal front. He tried something a little different last offseason and it backfired but he and his staff know how to evaluate talent in the portal.

For now, all we have are transfer portal departures but soon the additions will follow. In the meantime, in order to keep up with all the moves, we’re going to break down everything that transpires over the next few weeks with this portal tracker.

Transfer Departures

DJ Primeaux, LHP, Red. Jr.

7.71 ERA, 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Mavrick Rizy, RHP, So

4.22 ERA, 21.1 IP, 18 H, 10 ER, 19 BB, 28 K

Daniel Harden, OF, Jr

.105/.393/.263/.656, 7 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K

Trent Caraway, 3B/INF, Jr

.243/.321/.392/.713, 14 R, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 7 BB, 17 K

Jade Noot, RHP, Red. So

6.75 ERA, 9.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 9 K

Transfer Additions

Coming soon…