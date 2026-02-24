LSU Baseball a heavy favorite to win 2026 College World Series

Can LSU head coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers win back-to-back titles in Omaha?

As the season begins, LSU Baseball sits at 8-0 – marking the best start during Johnson’s five seasons in Baton Rouge – and are already flashing promising signs at the plate and on the mound.

As week three of the season approaches, LSU have moved into the driver’s seat as the betting favorite to win the College World Series.

BetMGM‘s updated 2026 College World Series odds have been released, and LSU – the defending National Champions and winners of two of the past three College World Series – remain the program the rest of the baseball world is still chasing.

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball celebrates the 2025 College World Series championship with a ceremony at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. (Photo: USA Today)

LSU’s 8-0 record is the program’s best start to a season under Jay Johnson, and given the Tigers have won two of the past three College World Series, it’s clear LSU’s headman has found his recipe for success. And between returning players, portal additions and high school signees, the blend of talent assembled in Baton Rouge this season looks as good as any in college baseball.

The SEC, as is the case each year, is littered with dangerous teams (more on that below), but LSU finding a groove through the emergence of new weapons and returning starters picking up where they left off in the title-winning season a year ago puts the Tigers on another level relative to season expectations.

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and Perfect Game Top 25, while UCLA still holds the No.1 ranking in the Baseball America and D1 Baseball Top 25 polls.

As for BetMGM’s view: UCLA (6-1) carries odds of +1000 to be the final team standing – a notable drop-off from LSU’s odds (+550) to repeat as winners of the CWS.

The SEC run continues after LSU and UCLA…

LSU and UCLA have split the voting for No. 1 in the rankings between the four major polls, but when it comes to betting odds just weeks into the 2026 college baseball season, it’s the Tigers viewed as the odds-on favorite to win a third College World Series under head coach Jay Johnson.

And not far behind UCLA’s +1000 odds are a run of teams from the Southeastern Conference.

In the latest BetMGM odds released this week, Georgia Tech (+1400) and North Carolina (+2500) are the lone non-SEC schools to carry odds between +1200 and +2500 to win the 2026 CWS.

On3’s Jonathan Wagner broke down the list of the seven Southeastern Conference teams that sit among the 10 best odds – after LSU – to be crowned champions when the final out of the season is recorded in Omaha.

Current Record: 6-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

After a 2-1 start to the year in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, Arkansas went 4-0 this week. Over the weekend, they swept Xavier in a series that was pretty tight for two games before blowing it open on Sunday in the finale. Gabe Gaeckle and Colin Fisher are off to great starts to anchor the rotation, while Kuhio Aloy, Damian Ruiz, Cam Kozeal and Reese Robinett are all hitting .360 or better.

Current Record: 7-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Texas is ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s Top 25, and they’re tied for the fourth-best odds to win the College World Series. The Longhorns just swept Michigan State and are unbeaten through seven games. They’re led by an impressive pitching staff, with starters Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison combining to allow four earned runs through six total starts. Texas is also hitting .321 as a team.

Current Record: 6-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Georgia continues to climb up the rankings, and they’re tied for the sixth-best odds to win the College World Series. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 4-0 week where the offense exploded, scoring at least 11 runs in each game. As a team, Georgia is hitting .356 with 24 home runs. Of players with double-digit at-bats, eight are hitting .300 or better. The pitching has been great too, with a team ERA of 2.84 and a WHIP below 1.00.

Current Record: 8-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Mississippi State dominated from start to finish in Week 2. The Bulldogs went 5-0, scoring 58 runs to improve to 8-0 on the year. Ace Reese is leading the charge, hitting exactly .500 with a pair of homers. Bryce Chance, Blake Bevis, Gehrig Frei and Vytas Valincius are all hitting .381 or better as well. The pitching has been impressive too, with Tomas Valincius leading the way through two starts and zero runs allowed.

Current Record: 5-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 20

Tennessee’s series loss to Kent State took everyone by surprise. The Volunteers won 4-3 in the series opener, and then fell 2-1 and 9-5 to drop the series. They fell down to No. 20 in D1Baseball’s top 25 this week. Still, the Vols have six players hitting at least .308, led by Henry Ford, who’s hitting .379 with three home runs. Tennessee is likely to get back on track with the talent on that roster.

Current Record: 6-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Not ranked

Vanderbilt fell out of D1Baseball’s top 25 after opening weekend, and they didn’t get back in this week. Still, they’re among the national championship favorites. The Commodores have six batter with double-digit at-bats that are hitting .368 or better, led by Braden Holcomb (.467, four home runs) and Brodie Johnston (.419, five home runs).

Current Record: 7-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Oklahoma is one of the biggest risers early in the season. They just wrapped up a 4-0 week where they scored a combined 67 runs. Over the weekend, they outscored Coppin State 57-1 in three games. As a team, the Sooners are hitting .359. Seven players with at least eight at-bats are batting .400 or better. They’re equally as impressive on the mound, led by a dominant rotation of Cameron Johnson, Cord Rager and LJ Mercurius.

