LSU Baseball falls out of Top 25 for first time in 2026

A road series loss to Vanderbilt continued LSU’s slide in the top 25, and now, the Tigers have fallen completely out of the Rankings in both D1 Baseball and Perfect Game as of Monday.

Since Feb. 23, LSU is 6-7 over the last 13 games with series losses to Sacramento State and Vanderbilt, as well as losses to Louisiana Lafayette, Northeastern, and McNeese. After starting the year No. 1 in most rankings, LSU will have to hit the reset button and regroup, now unranked.

After dropping 2 of 3 to open SEC play at Vanderbilt, the LSU Tigers have fallen out of the Top 25 in the two major polls.



Long season, and Tigers are insanely talented on paper, but the defending National Champions have really struggled to open 2026 campaign. pic.twitter.com/Y5z8oOsvdR — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) March 16, 2026

The Tigers initially dropped to 13 in the rankings last week, and have now fallen completely out. LSU did get a win over Vanderbilt on Sunday, after losing the first two games of the series, showing their potential at the plate, but it’s been far too inconsistent over the past few weeks.

“Our guys take a lot of pride in this,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “And they haven’t played as well as they want to, and there are some negative feelings that come along with those things.

“You have to get past being embarrassed or afraid to fail, and I thought there were some good steps in that direction this week. It wasn’t perfect, but I loved how we took at-bats today, and I’m proud of our players for that.”

Next up for LSU is a midweek game against Grambling State on Tuesday, followed by the first SEC home series of the year against No. 8 Oklahoma, in what could be a make or break series for the Tigers. There are plenty of opportunities ahead, but the urgency is apparent as Johnson’s team looks for answers and hopes to get back on track, now sitting at 14-7 overall and 1-2 in SEC play.

“The group is excited about SEC play,” Jay Johnson said before the Vanderbilt series. “How you think about anything will determine if you have success in it and I’m looking forward to diving into it and it’s coming at a good time for our team. That may be counter intuitive to how everyone else thinks, but that’s OK. You like the fact that you have a group that have players that were successful in SEC play, because these guys won a lot of close games last year and the guys on this team were apart of that. Knowing how to navigate some of that is positive and I do want them to use that experience to help the other guys out.”

Stay tuned to The Bengal Tiger for the latest LSU baseball news and updates throughout the year.