LSU Baseball Headlines: No. 1 again, Milam a top five shortstop

The LSU baseball season is just over a week away and with that comes the start of another title defense for the Tigers. Led by Jay Johnson going into his fifth season at the helm, LSU is as talented as anyone in the country and looking to piece it all together in the coming months.

Here’s a look at the latest headlines to know as the team continues to add preseason accolades.

*LSU will scrimmage this weekend on Thursday through Sunday: Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at a p.m. Gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.

LSU No. 1 in USA Today Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

On Tuesday, USA Today released its coaches poll, which featured LSU as its No. 1 team in the country. The reigning champs have successfully retooled and also return top tier players like outfielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam to lead the way.

LSU was rated No. 1 by Perfect Game , No. 2 by D1 Baseball and No. 2 by Baseball America in preseason polls released in January.

LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the USA Today 2026 Preseason Top 25, along with No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Florida and No. 18 Vanderbilt.

Three LSU players listed among D1 Baseball Top 150 College Outfielders

LSU’s three starting outfielders made D1 Baseball’s list of Top 150 outfielders with centerfielder Derek Curiel (No. 3), rightfielder Jake Brown (No. 15) and leftfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 61).

The trio of returners all had their contributions to a national title team and now look to follow it up with more success both defensively and at the plate. Curiel is a preseason All-American from multiple outlets, entering the year as the top sophomore in the country.

Steven Milam No. 5 on D1 Baseball List of Top 50 Shortstops

Milam has been an impactful player for LSU since he stepped on campus and now the expectations for him are higher than ever both as an incredible glove and a reliable bat. Milam hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. He also committed just five errors over the entire season with a .979 fielding percentage.

Trent Caraway No. 29 on D1 Baseball List of Top 50 Third Basemen

Caraway is a transfer from Oregon State where he batted .281 in two seasons with the BEavers with 20 doubles, 14 homers, and 67 runs. He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament – marking the most in Oregon State’s tournament history – while leading the Beavers to a College World Series berth.

Caraway was listed No. 54 last month by Perfect Game on its list of the Top 100 Collegiate Juniors for the 2026 season.