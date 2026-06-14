BREAKING: LSU snags commitment from OF Jason Wachs

LSU continues to stay hot on the portal trail and on Sunday, the Tigers landed another impact piece for the 2027 roster. Tulane outfielder Jason Wachs committed to the purple and gold, giving this team a second crucial veteran to fill a corner outfield spot.

Wachs is someone we’ve written about for a few weeks since the transfer portal opened as someone LSU would have interest in. A Florida native, he was also receiving interest from the Gators and other big programs like Miami and Florida State. He also reportedly took a trip to Tennessee very recently but has also spent the last two years in Louisiana.

It’s very clear he has enjoyed playing in this area the last few seasons and at LSU he’ll have a spot in the corner outfield where he’ll be able to play against the best of the best in front of the best fans in the sport. Wachs has first hand knowledge of this having played against the Tigers this past season.

In that game, Wachs went 3-for-5 at the plate with one home run and three RBI. He is an extremely disciplined hitter. In two seasons with the Green Wave, he’s drawn 89 free passes and only struck out 72 times in 369 at bats. His career on-base percentage is .455 and he’s coming off a breakout sophomore season where he batted .327 with nine home runs and 54 RBI, with another 22 extra base hits.

After landing Bino Watters, LSU couldn’t have asked for a better second outfielder to join the 2027 roster. Like Watters, Wachs is probably more suited to play left or right field defensively but this does answer a question we’ve had since the offseason began.

Also like Watters, Wachs is another left handed bat that Johnson will almost certainly deploy in the lineup every day as long as he’s healthy. Right now the Tigers have Watters, Mason Braun and Jack Ruckert who are all left handed batters. Steven Milam’s switch hitting ability also brings another dynamic left handed bat back into the lineup.

With LSU adding these two star outfielders to the mix, it almost certainly means that Mason Braun will be sticking in the infield at first base. The infield will likely consist in some form of Braun, Milam, Texas State transfer Dawson Park and Florida transfer Cade Kurland. Ruckert also will return and compete at second base while John Pearson will compete over at third base.

Centerfield is the one spot that kind of remains up in the air but William Patrick’s athleticism is a good early bet to earn some major playing time there.

The four position player moves the purple and gold have made to this point in the portal have been very aggressive and you do wonder how many more seismic additions are coming. Wachs is one of those pieces and LSU should feel very comfortable about where two spots in the outfield sit going into the draft.