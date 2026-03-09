LSU Baseball Weekend Report: Adversity strikes before SEC play

It’s not a baseball season until a string of unexpected losses arise and, unfortunately, those losses have come earlier than expected for LSU this year. After an 8-0 start, the Tigers have lost five of their last nine, with zero games against high-major competition in that stretch.

On Sunday, LSU (12-5) lost to Sacramento State 6-1, losing the weekend series and losing their third game of the week, which also includes a 7-2 loss to Louisiana Lafayette. The Tigers’ bats have been extremely inconsistent to this point in the year as Johnson continues to try to find the right approach for his team with conference play starting this Friday at Vanderbilt. Before that, LSU hosts Creighton on Tuesday night.

“We need to score more runs,” Johnson said. “It is nothing different than we talked about going into the weekend. Tonight’s summary is this: you get a good at-bat, then a bad at-bat, then a good at-bat with a bad result — you hit the ball hard at somebody. It is not going to produce runs. That is what happened offensively tonight. Guys are trying to create something, but we could not sustain anything.”

The Tigers have work to do to find answers, but on Monday morning LSU dropped to No. 13 in the D1 Baseball Rankings. Vanderbilt is not ranked, but Oklahoma (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 21), the next two conference opponents are.

Still, this is all about LSU. The talent is there both on the mound and at the plate. The coaching is proven. In today’s transfer portal era, there are going to be unknowns entering every season, but Johnson understands that there’s plenty of season ahead and he’s intent on finding solutions.

“Work. It is the only way through it,” Johnson said. “Luckily, I have coached through adversity. I coached two programs where one did not have one player that had ever played in the NCAA tournament, and we went to Omaha. Nevada was a 23- or 24-win team when I took over. Not one player had ever been to Omaha when we came here. You work your way through these things. Obviously you look around here, there is not much adversity here ever, but I have. I thought I did what was best for them today. I will re-evaluate that to try to get more out of them.”

The bright spots from the weekend

LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown tied the LSU single-game record with three homers Friday night to lead the Tigers to a 15-4 win over Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs … he tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on 13 previous occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge … Brown is batting a team-high .408 this season with five doubles, eight homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases … he hit .467 (7-for-15) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three homers, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base.

Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans recorded a dominant outing Friday night versus Sacramento State to log his first win of the season … Evans fired 5.0 perfect innings to begin the outing, and he worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … Evans is 1-0 on the year with a 4.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel batted .467 (7-for-15) in LSU’s four games last week in two doubles, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Curiel is hitting .333 (22-for-66) this season with five doubles, one homer, 14 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.

Sophomore left-hander Ethan Plog delivered two outstanding relief performances last week at UL Lafayette on Wednesday and versus Sacramento State on Saturday … Plog worked a combined 4.1 scoreless innings in two appearances with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Plog lowered his season ERA to 1.50, as he is 1-0 on the year with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings (five appearances).