LSU Baseball winless vs. Texas A&M in back-to-back SEC sweeps

LSU Baseball was swept for the second consecutive weekend after failing to get a win at home against No. 7 Texas A&M.

On Sunday, the Tigers dropped the third of three games against the Aggies in a 5-2 loss at Alex Box Stadium to cap the three-game series.

LSU, swept at Ole Miss just one weekend ago, dropped to 23-18 overall and 6-12 in SEC play, while Texas A&M improved to 31-7 overall and 12-5 in conference action with the series sweep.

LSU finished with seven hits in Game 3, but once more, the lineup was unable to generate sustained offense. The bats took until the eighth inning, when trailing 5-0, to score LSU’s only two runs of the game.

Meanwhile, the Aggies struck early and often with at least one run across each of the game’s first four innings.

The Tigers finally broke through in the eighth inning when Cade Arrambide delivered an RBI, and another run came across before the end of the inning to cut the deficit to 5-2. Still, the game was too far gone for another rally.

Steven Milam led LSU at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Arrambide finished 1-for-5 with an RBI. Jake Brown and John Pearson each added hits as LSU totaled seven on the afternoon.

On the mound, Zac Cowan (1-2) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings of work. He walked three batters and had just one strikeout.

The bullpen combined for 6.1 innings pitched after Cowan’s exit. Deven Sheerin turned in 4.1 innings in relief while allowing one run on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Santiago Garcia and Gavin Guidry also logged scoreless outings out of LSU’s pen.

Texas A&M recorded six hits and was led by Gavin Grahovac, who went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Caden Sorrell drove in two runs, while Jace LaViolette added an RBI as part of the early onslaught of runs from the Aggies on offense.

Weston Moss (5-0) earned the win for Texas A&M, allowing two runs over 4.1 innings with five strikeouts. Gavin Lyons and Clayton Freshcorn combined to finish the game against LSU.

The Tigers stranded nine runners on base, while Texas A&M left seven on base in a game decided by three runs.