LSU Baseball woes continue after being swept in Oxford

For six innings on Sunday, LSU Baseball looked on track to be swept by Ole Miss – and then came the same rally the Tigers put together at Tennessee a week ago.

This time, the hole dug was already too deep to climb out of.

LSU erased a 7-0 deficit with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Ole Miss answered immediately in the bottom half to take an 8-7 lead. The Rebels held on from there to secure the one-run win and get the three-game sweep of the Tigers.

The loss dropped LSU to 22-15 overall and 6-9 in SEC play, while Ole Miss improved to 26-11 and 8-7 in league action.

In what felt like a must-win series, the Tigers needed a win Sunday just to salvage something from the SEC road trip. Instead, it was another slow start that required late game run bursts to have an opportunity to win.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson said his team “got dominated for the first six innings” as Ole Miss starter Taylor Rabe went six hitless innings against the Tigers.

At the plate, Ole Miss wasted little time putting numbers up on the scoreboard.

The Rebels scored two in the first on RBI singles from Will Furniss and Hayden Federico, then added another run in the second on a solo homer by Dom Decker. The biggest blow came in the fourth inning when Ole Miss scored four runs. Owen Paino had a solo home run, Tristan Bissetta had a two-run homer, and Furniss delivered another RBI as the Rebels took a 7-0 lead.

Then came the seventh inning, and for what was ultimately a fleeting moment, there were flashbacks to the late-game rallies turned wins on the road at Knoxville against Tennessee one week ago.

Derek Curiel got the Tigers on the board with a two-run homer, and Cade Arrambide followed with a solo shot. Then, Mr. Reliable – LSU star hitter Jake Brown – made it back-to-back-to-back homers with another blast to right to cut the led to 7-4.

In need of a two-out hit, Brayden Simpson came through with a big two-run single that tied the game at 7-7.

After being no-hit through six innings, the Tigers sent 11 men to the plate and found a way to tie the game late.

Then, Ole Miss broke out the brooms.

In the bottom of the inning, the Rebels broke the tie behind Brayden Randle’s RBI single, and the 8-7 lead would hold across the eighth and ninth innings in Oxford. LSU reliever Marcos Paz was charged with the loss, while Hudson Calhoun earned the win in relief for Ole Miss.

LSU returns to Baton Rouge for Tuesday night’s home game against Northwestern State. The Tigers host Texas A&M this weekend, with the three-game SEC series set to begin on Friday.

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