LSU Baseball's upset bid in Starkville falls short in extra innings

With the game time pushed up as a result of inclement weather, the combination of starting pitcher Casan Evans not feeling well and uncertainty as to potential stoppages brought a late change for the Tigers.

Instead of Evans, LSU head coach Jay Johnson went with Gavin Guidry as the starter in a matchup with Tomas Valincius.

Both pitchers gave up three earned runs while pitching fewer than four innings, with LSU’s bats totaling eight hits and seven total runs off Valincius.

The work done at the plate gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead int he top of the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs would plate at least one runner across four straight innings to tie the game at 7-7 after six innings.

LSU briefly reclaimed the lead in the ninth when William Patrick delivered a two-out RBI single, only for Mississippi State to answer again with a two-out RBI knock from Ryder Goodson to force extras.

After a scoreless 10th, Bryce Chance singled in the 11th to set the stage for Kevin Milewski, who hit his eighth home run of the season to give No. 15 Mississippi State the walk-off win in the bottom of the 11th to secure a 10-8 win at Dudy Noble Field.

With the 10-8 loss to the Bulldogs, LSU dropped to 24-19 overall and 6-13 in SEC play. Mississippi State improved to 32-10 and 11-8 in SEC games.

LSU jumped out early with three runs in the first inning behind RBI singles from Omar Serna Jr. and Steven Milam, plus a Mason Braun groundout. Serna stayed hot at the plate, finishing 5-for-6 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the third to push LSU ahead 4-2.

LSU finished with 13 hits on the night, and the Tigers got multi-hit nights from the bats of Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel and Milam. The bad news: LSU stranded 14 runners on base.

LSU pitcher Zac Cowan gets the loss in the box score after giving up the walk-off runs after stepping in to pitch the 10th and 11th innings, while MSU reliever Dane Burns earned the win after a scoreless top of the 11th.

The two teams will resume the series at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

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