LSU DB Dashawn Spears staying with LSU, won't enter transfer portal
LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans stay in Baton Rouge now—his intention to enter the transfer portal was reported earlier today, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Spears has seen action in 26 games over his two seasons in Baton Rouge, where he tallied 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. Spears had a breakout game in 2025 against Florida, hauling in two interceptions, including a pick-six to help secure LSU’s 20-10 win over the Gators.
As a high school recruit, Spears was a standout two-way player at nearby Denham Springs (LA). He was ranked a four-star and top 100 player in the class of 2024. The athletic defensive back was the third-best player in the state of Louisiana and a top-five safety overall per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Updated Rules for the Transfer Portal
The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.
Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Berry: Stay or Transfer?
LSU star makes decision
- 2Hot
Kiffin's roster mission
Lane's LSU roster gets shakeup
- 3Trending
LSU Transfer Tracker
Tigers transferring out
- 4New
2025 in Review
LSU, Kiffin made headlines
- 5
Transfer Portal and QBs
Who will LSU target?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.
If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.
Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.