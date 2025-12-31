LSU DB Dashawn Spears staying with LSU, won't enter transfer portal

LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans stay in Baton Rouge now—his intention to enter the transfer portal was reported earlier today, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Spears has seen action in 26 games over his two seasons in Baton Rouge, where he tallied 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. Spears had a breakout game in 2025 against Florida, hauling in two interceptions, including a pick-six to help secure LSU’s 20-10 win over the Gators.

As a high school recruit, Spears was a standout two-way player at nearby Denham Springs (LA). He was ranked a four-star and top 100 player in the class of 2024. The athletic defensive back was the third-best player in the state of Louisiana and a top-five safety overall per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.

Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.