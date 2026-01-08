LSU defensive tackle Walter Mathis enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU’s most productive freshman defensive tackle has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, LSU announced that Mathis was locked into staying for 2026, but four days later he plans to enter the portal.

Mathis played in 12 games last year, ending with nine tackles and was a rotation piece in the defensive tackle room in year one. At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Mathis impressed with his potential to shoot gaps and take on blocks at his size. He’s originally from Savannah, Georgia and now is set to look for his next school.

LSU has added Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green and Auburn’s Malik Blocton to its defensive line unit already to pair with junior Dominick McKinley. A talented group of freshmen are also coming in, including Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in the country.

Mathis joins Zion Williams and Ahmad Breaux as other defensive tackles to enter the portal.

One of the top nation’s top defensive line prospects from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. … Rated with 4-stars from both On3 and Rivals … Listed as a consensus 3-star prospect and ranked No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 62 in the state of Georgia in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 26 nationally at his position by Rivals, No. 30 by On3 and No. 36 by ESPN … Reached the state quarterfinals in his first two seasons, before a run to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2023 … Posted 50 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, as a sophomore in 2022, helping Calvary Day to an 11-1 record and a trip to the Peach State AAA quarterfinals … Earned All-Region honors that season … In 2023, he recorded 6 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries with 44 tackles, including 18.5 for losses to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors for the second year in a row … Led Calvary Day School to a 13-1 record in 2023 before dropping the playoff semifinal to Cedar Grove, 49-42 … Over his varsity career, totaled 189 tackles, 57.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 47 games played … Coached by Mark Stroud at Calvary Day School.

