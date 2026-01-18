LSU dips into the high school ranks for a late-riser addition

LSU has landed a commitment from a Louisiana senior in Jackson Williams, who will now become a late high school addition for Lane Kiffin.

Through the change from former LSU head coach Brian Kelly to Kiffin, and widespread staff changes that followed, the Tigers signed just 14 high school prospects in December.

Now, at a time when the NCAA Transfer Portal and Kiffin’s 30-plus signees added to LSU’s roster making headlines, a late-riser from the high school ranks made an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend and shut down his recruitment with plans to sign with the in-state Tigers.

After knocking it out of the park with 2026 safety Jackson Williams on his official visit over the weekend, the in-state target wasted no time jumping on board in this recruiting class.

The former Tulane and Washington State verbal has committed to LSU and will sign with the Tigers next month.

LSU has been trending up with the versatile defensive back since extending an offer to Williams earlier this month.

“All the tools they have in place for the student atheist to succeed,” Williams told Rivals of his decision to commit. “I know some of players on the team that I grew up playing sports with and just the culture of LSU and its fans as a whole fits me.”

Lane Kiffin, position coach Jake Olsen and the entire LSU coaching staff impressed the Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw safety and his family during his official visit in Baton Rouge.

“It went great and I enjoyed my time in Death Valley,” he said. “I love the southern hospitality for sure, also all the resources that are available at LSU for me to succeed both academically and athletically, as well as the ability to develop into the best version of myself.”

Williams was previously committed in-state to Tulane before Jon Sumrall left to take the job at Florida. He signed with Wazzu, but was released after the coaching change in Pullman.

After reeling in an offer from the Tigers, Williams wasted no time joining LSU’s 2026 class, currently ranked No. 11 in the countyr.

“Both coaches are great guys to be around and they are passionate about their work,” he detailed. “There’s a lot of excitement about LSU … They love my versatility and want to see me at multiple spots on the defensive side, which is something I’ve been doing at the high-school level.”