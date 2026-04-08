Fresh off two comeback wins to take the series at Tennessee, LSU let a midweek game slip away Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

After Jake Brown’s solo homer in the sixth gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead, Bethune-Cookman answered with the decisive blow one inning later, erupting for five runs in the top of the seventh to hand LSU a 10-7 loss.

Just as quickly as the Tigers moved back into the Top 25, LSU dropped another midweek game to a team the Tigers are expected to handle if the program hopes to make a run to Omaha as the defending College World Series National Champions.

The Wildcats improved to 23-10 on the season, while LSU fell to 22-12 heading into a pivotal SEC road trip this weekend at Ole Miss.

For much of the night, LSU looked in position to finish off a bounce-back win.

Brown’s 13th home run of the season broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth and gave the Tigers momentum entering the late innings, but the seventh unraveled quickly.

Bethune-Cookman capitalized on LSU’s mistakes and lack of command, piecing together a rally that included an RBI single from Andrey Martinez, two bases-loaded walks and a costly two-run infield error that pushed the Wildcats in front for good.

That inning ultimately decided the game – even after LSU had an immediate chance to answer.

The Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh and appeared poised to swing the momentum back their way, but Bethune-Cookman reliever Jean Zambrano delivered the biggest sequence of the night, striking out the side to silence the threat and preserve the lead.

It was the turning point in another non-conference loss at The Box.

From there, Zambrano continued to control the game, allowing just one run over the final three innings to earn his first save of the season.

LSU coach Jay Johnson pointed squarely to the seventh inning as the difference.

“It’s a tough loss tonight, there’s no getting around that,” Johnson said. “Our players brought enthusiasm to the field tonight and competed hard. We had a really tough seventh inning; the difference in the game was our inability to control the strike zone on both sides of the ball in that seventh inning.”

Reliever Santiago Garcia took the loss for LSU, allowing three runs — two earned — across 2.1 innings despite striking out five.

Bethune-Cookman’s Andris Barroso earned the win after working a scoreless sixth inning.

The Tigers now turn their attention to an important SEC weekend in Oxford, where they open a three-game series at Ole Miss on Friday night.

For LSU, concerns continue with handing opponents free passes, defensive mistakes becoming regular occurrences and a missed opportunities with runners on base – this time all surfacing in one inning that cost the Tigers the game.