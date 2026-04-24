LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Rounds 2-3

On Thursday, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Delane became the fourth LSU cornerback in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft, and as expected, the All-American for the Tigers was the first cornerback off the board.

Now, all eyes are on Friday’s start to Round 2. The NFL Draft is set to resume with Round 2 and the No. 33 overall pick on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Friday’s second and third rounds will cover picks No. 33 to No. 100.

How many former LSU players will be drafted in Rounds 2-3 on Friday night in Pittsburgh?

Track all of Friday’s news on former Tigers by refreshing this story for the latest from The Bengal Tiger LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker and LIVE Blog.

(The following are LSU’s former players in the 2026 NFL Draft pool)

LSU Offense

QB Garrett Nussmeier

WR Aaron Anderson

WR Barion Brown

WR Chris Hilton Jr.

WR Zavion Thomas

TE Bauer Sharp

OL Josh Thompson

LSU Defense

EDGE Patrick Payton

EDGE Jimari Butler

EDGE Jack Pyburn

DL Jacobian Guillory

DL Bernard Gooden

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

LB West Weeks

CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6 overall pick – Kansas City Chiefs)

S A.J. Haulcy

LSU Special Teams

K Damian Ramos