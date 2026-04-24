LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Rounds 2-3
On Thursday, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Delane became the fourth LSU cornerback in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft, and as expected, the All-American for the Tigers was the first cornerback off the board.
Now, all eyes are on Friday’s start to Round 2. The NFL Draft is set to resume with Round 2 and the No. 33 overall pick on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
Friday’s second and third rounds will cover picks No. 33 to No. 100.
How many former LSU players will be drafted in Rounds 2-3 on Friday night in Pittsburgh?
Track all of Friday’s news on former Tigers by refreshing this story for the latest from The Bengal Tiger LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker and LIVE Blog.
(The following are LSU’s former players in the 2026 NFL Draft pool)
LSU Offense
QB Garrett Nussmeier
WR Aaron Anderson
WR Barion Brown
WR Chris Hilton Jr.
WR Zavion Thomas
TE Bauer Sharp
OL Josh Thompson
LSU Defense
EDGE Patrick Payton
EDGE Jimari Butler
EDGE Jack Pyburn
DL Jacobian Guillory
DL Bernard Gooden
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
LB West Weeks
CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6 overall pick – Kansas City Chiefs)
S A.J. Haulcy
LSU Special Teams
K Damian Ramos
Who becomes LSU’s No. 2 pick after Delane?04/24/2026 03:44:35 PM
In Thursday’s first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the No. 6 overall pick to draft LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. He was the lone first-round pick expected for the Tigers, but a double-digit list of draft-eligible players are set to see dominos start falling as other top prospects begin to come off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.