LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Rounds 4-7
After the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, former LSU Football players still on the board include quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins.
On Thursday’s opening to the draft, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 6 overall pick in Round 1.
Delane became the fourth LSU cornerback in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft, and as expected, the All-American for the Tigers was the first cornerback off the board.
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In Friday’s Round 2, no former LSU players were selected. However, by night’s end in Pittsburgh, multiple Tigers heard their names called as two more Tigers came off the board in Round 3.
First, safety A.J. Haulcy to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 78 overall pick. Then, wide receiver Zavion Thomas to the Chicago Bears with the No. 89 overall pick.
Friday’s second and third rounds covered picks No. 33 to No. 100.
How many former LSU players will be drafted in Rounds 4-7 as the draft concludes on Saturday?
With the NFL Draft set to resume on Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. CT, track the news on former Tigers by refreshing this story for the latest from The Bengal Tiger LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker and LIVE Blog.
(The following are LSU’s former players in the 2026 NFL Draft pool)
LSU Offense
QB Garrett Nussmeier
WR Aaron Anderson
WR Barion Brown
WR Chris Hilton Jr.
WR Zavion Thomas (Round 3, No. 89 overall pick – Chicago Bears)
TE Bauer Sharp
OL Josh Thompson
LSU Defense
EDGE Patrick Payton
EDGE Jimari Butler
EDGE Jack Pyburn
DL Jacobian Guillory
DL Bernard Gooden
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
LB West Weeks
CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6 overall pick – Kansas City Chiefs)
S A.J. Haulcy (Round 3, No. 78 overall pick – Indianapolis Colts)
LSU Special Teams
K Damian Ramos
Zavion Thomas drafted by the Bears04/24/2026 09:48:16 PM
LSU wide receiver and former John Ehret star Zavion Thomas is headed to Chicago. The Bears picked the Louisiana native in Round 3 with the No. 89 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas, who began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU, is also one of the best return specialists in the SEC.
LSU DBs go 1-2 with Haulcy to Colts04/24/2026 09:09:04 PM
The Indianapolis Colts selected LSU safety AJ Haulcy with the No. 78 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Tigers didn’t have a second round pick, but Haulcy became the next domino to drop after Delane – making the first two picks off the board for the Tigers both defensive backs for LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and safeties coach Jake Olsen.
Who becomes LSU’s No. 2 pick after Delane?04/24/2026 03:44:35 PM
In Thursday’s first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the No. 6 overall pick to draft LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. He was the lone first-round pick expected for the Tigers, but a double-digit list of draft-eligible players are set to see dominos start falling as other top prospects begin to come off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.