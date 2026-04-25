LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Rounds 4-7

After the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, former LSU Football players still on the board include quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins.

On Thursday’s opening to the draft, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 6 overall pick in Round 1.

Delane became the fourth LSU cornerback in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft, and as expected, the All-American for the Tigers was the first cornerback off the board.

In Friday’s Round 2, no former LSU players were selected. However, by night’s end in Pittsburgh, multiple Tigers heard their names called as two more Tigers came off the board in Round 3.

First, safety A.J. Haulcy to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 78 overall pick. Then, wide receiver Zavion Thomas to the Chicago Bears with the No. 89 overall pick.

Friday’s second and third rounds covered picks No. 33 to No. 100.

How many former LSU players will be drafted in Rounds 4-7 as the draft concludes on Saturday?

With the NFL Draft set to resume on Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. CT, track the news on former Tigers by refreshing this story for the latest from The Bengal Tiger LSU Football 2026 NFL Draft Tracker and LIVE Blog.

(The following are LSU’s former players in the 2026 NFL Draft pool)

LSU Offense

QB Garrett Nussmeier

WR Aaron Anderson

WR Barion Brown

WR Chris Hilton Jr.

WR Zavion Thomas (Round 3, No. 89 overall pick – Chicago Bears)

TE Bauer Sharp

OL Josh Thompson

LSU Defense

EDGE Patrick Payton

EDGE Jimari Butler

EDGE Jack Pyburn

DL Jacobian Guillory

DL Bernard Gooden

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

LB West Weeks

CB Mansoor Delane (Round 1, No. 6 overall pick – Kansas City Chiefs)

S A.J. Haulcy (Round 3, No. 78 overall pick – Indianapolis Colts)

LSU Special Teams

K Damian Ramos

By: Shea Dixon Zavion Thomas drafted by the Bears LSU wide receiver and former John Ehret star Zavion Thomas is headed to Chicago. The Bears picked the Louisiana native in Round 3 with the No. 89 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas, who began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU, is also one of the best return specialists in the SEC. The Tiger is a Bear 🐻⬇️



Welcome to the squad, Zavion! pic.twitter.com/AALFn1wiwq — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2026

By: Shea Dixon LSU DBs go 1-2 with Haulcy to Colts The Indianapolis Colts selected LSU safety AJ Haulcy with the No. 78 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Tigers didn’t have a second round pick, but Haulcy became the next domino to drop after Delane – making the first two picks off the board for the Tigers both defensive backs for LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and safeties coach Jake Olsen. got our guy 💥



📺: #NFLDraft April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/F5ZRQmEwBC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 25, 2026