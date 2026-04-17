LSU Football flips Miami 4-star WR during official visit

The LSU Football staff has flipped Miami 4-star wide receiver commitment Ah’Mari Stevens during his official visit weekend.

The Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) star had been committed to the hometown Miami Hurricanes since January 2025, but continued to look around at other schools despite that pledge.

The Tigers got him in for an official visit the weekend of April 17 and have now landed one of the best pass-catchers in the state of Florida.

In nine games as a junior playing alongside top-100 Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Stevens turned 23 receptions into 312 yards and a touchdown. As a sophomore in 2024 at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he caught 44 passes for 550 yards and eight scores.

Last month, Stevens told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas were the four schools applying the most pressure to flip him. He admitted at the time that the Tigers were working hard, led by Kiffin and receivers coach Lane Kiffin.

“LSU is probably the one closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” Stevens said. “Coach George McDonald came down in January and we talk almost every day. LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is the third commitment of the cycle for the Bayou Bengals, who already have pledges from top-25 EDGE prospect Jaiden Bryant and Rivals Industry No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.