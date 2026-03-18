LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has tapped into his list of coaching connections and hired former Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin.

Martin, who has worked in the NFL since 2021, has been hired as an offensive analyst, sources tell The Bengal Tiger and On3.

Martin is already on campus at LSU ahead of the start of spring ball, On3’s Chris Low reported. The Tigers are set to begin spring practices on March 24.

Martin, who won a National Championship as a player at Tennessee, took over as quarterbacks coach in Baltimore for the 2023 season.

By year’s end, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award. With Martin as quarterbacks coach in 2024, Jackson was named to the NFL All-Pro team. Jackson totaled more than 9,500 yards and 70 touchdowns across the two seasons.

Kiffin previously hired Martin as Southern Cal’s wide receivers coach, and the two worked together in Los Angeles from 2012-13.

Martin went on to become USC’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2014-15, then added offensive coordinator to his duties from 2016-18. He returned to his alma mater as Tennessee Football’s Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach (2019-20) before he was hired by the Ravens as wide receivers coach ahead of the 2021 season.

During his time as a college quarterback at Tennessee (1996-99), Martin led the Volunteers to a National Championship in 1998, and he landed First-Team All-SEC honors the following season. Over his college career, Martin threw for 4,592 yards and 32 touchdowns, becoming one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history.

Following a brief professional playing career, including stops with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and several other leagues, Martin transitioned into coaching in 2006. A career that began at Morehouse College went on to include roles on the coaching staff at programs like New Mexico, Kentucky, USC and Tennessee.