BREAKING: LSU lands 4-star WR Cade Cooper

Garnet Valley (Pa.) WR Cade Cooper soaked in LSU and Baton Rouge for an official visit over the weekend and decided he doesn’t want to leave. The four-star wide receiver committed to the Tigers on Monday following a successful trip and became the third pass catcher of the 2027 class. Cooper is LSU’s second commit of the day and fourth commit in the past 24 hours as the Tigers heat up in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

We’ve seen the defensive line and running back rooms start building in this 2027 class this weekend but the wide receiver group has been the most active in the first six months since Lane Kiffin’s arrival.

Cooper’s LSU recruitment was fast but effective. The Tigers offered him on May 6 and just a little over a month later he now joins four-star athlete Braylon Calais and four-star wideout Ah’Mari Stevens in this receiver class.

One of the top-10 players in Pennsylvania, the Rivals team has Cooper as the No. 24 wide receiver in the country and a top-140 player overall, the highest of any recruiting service. Cooper visited LSU fresh off a trip to Ole Miss while Auburn was another school that was recruiting him and Ohio State had also recently offered within the last month.

Cooper’s visit couldn’t have gone any better as he spent a lot of time with receivers coach George McDonald but also offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. During LSU’s 7-on-7 camp on Saturday afternoon, Cooper was one of the recruits on the sideline chatting with Weis, quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens and running backs coach Kevin Smith. They were all watching LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston and his Evangel team light up the tournament in the indoor practice facility.

Every bit the 6-foot-2 frame he is listed at, there’s a lot to like about Cooper’s game. He’s very physical, is great at using his size to highpoint the ball over smaller defenders and has a enough top end speed to get behind the defense. He’s been used as primarily an outside receiver to this point in his career. That fits well into what this class has brought in at the position to this point.

Stevens is on the shorter side at 5-foot-11 while Calais is a 6-foot-2 jack of all trades kind of offensive weapon the purple and gold have committed in the class.

Just because the purple and gold have now taken on Cooper in addition to Calais and Stevens, don’t think the Tigers are done pursuing more elite wide receiver talent. LSU is still very much pedal to the metal for five-star wideout Easton Royal, the No. 4 overall player in the country.

Royal wrapped up an LSU official visit last week and has Texas at the end of the month, with Florida another team competing with the Tigers to push Royal off that Longhorns commitment.

For now, this three man receiver class is a great start for LSU but one the purple and gold plan on adding to.