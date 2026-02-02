All three of the major recruiting services have finalized the player rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, and LSU pulled off something impressive.

While a handful of EDGE rushers finished among the 32 5-star prospects this past recruiting cycle, only two defensive linemen were 5-stars in the final On3 Industry Rankings.

Both signed with LSU.

In December, just days after LSU hired Lane Kiffin as the program’s new head coach, Baton Rouge 5-star and New Orleans 5-star Richard Anderson both signed with the Tigers and officially joined the roster for the upcoming 2026 season.

Brown remains ranked as the No. 1 athlete on the Rivals rankings, while Anderson checks in as a Top 20 overall prospect and Top 3 defensive lineman in the country.

With ESPN and 247 both updating the final rankings as well, Brown finished his time at University High as a Top 5 overall prospect, regardless of position, and the No. 1 defensive line recruit in the class.

Anderson, who won multiple state titles at Edna Karr as a dominant defensive tackle, landed inside the Top 20 on Rivals, but finished at No. 32 overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

With 32 total 5-stars handed out, both Brown and Anderson will forever carry the 5-star label while also staking claim to finishing as the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive linemen in the entire 2026 class.

Here’s the breakdown on the final Rivals Industry Rankings, as well as thoughts from Rivals National Director of Scouting Charles Power and Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire.

4. DL Lamar Brown — LSU signee

Rivals300: No. 10

Top247: No. 4

ESPN300: No. 1

School: University Lab (La.)

What Brown brings to LSU: “The rare prospect with five-star ability on either line of scrimmage. A true jumbo athlete. Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 285 pounds before his senior season. Has a plus length with arms around 34 inches. A mega athlete in the camp setting, posting some of the best testing numbers on the national camp circuit for a lineman. Lines up at right tackle and defensive end for his high school. Elite athleticism and movement skills show up on both sides of the ball. Fires off the snap from his right tackle position. Flashes outstanding twitch in pass protection and working to the second level. Can take defensive linemen for a ride once engaged. Shows disruptive ability as a big defensive end. Has the power to hold his ground and sift through the trash to make plays in the backfield. Can close quickly on the quarterback. He touts a strong background as a thrower in track and field, winning an indoor state title in the shot put (56-2.75 feet) and an outdoor gold medal in the discus (151-6 feet) as a junior. Entered his senior season more proven as an offensive lineman than defense on Friday nights. Would be the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 cycle if he wanted. Should be considered a high-upside, developmental defensive line prospect who will need to make strides in his overall technique as he gains more experience on that side of the ball.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

32. DL Richard Anderson — LSU signee

Rivals300: No. 18

Top247: No. 8

ESPN300: No. 58

School: Edna Karr (La.)

“Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front. Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield. Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

