LSU is adding another experienced hand to its athletic department, as McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer is set to join the Tigers as Senior Deputy AD/Executive Director of External Relations for the LSU System.

For LSU, the move brings in a proven administrator with deep ties to Louisiana and a track record of elevating a program’s visibility, particularly on the external side — fundraising, sponsorships and overall brand growth — all areas that remain front and center in today’s evolving college athletics landscape.

It’s also the first of three expected dominos to drop as LSU works to bring former men’s basketball head coach Will Wade back to Baton Rouge.

Shroyer, who hired Wade at McNeese, is the first domino. Now, expectations are LSU parts ways with head coach Matt McMahon following his fourth season with the program.

From there, the door is open to officially hire Wade as McMahon’s replacement – which comes four seasons after McMahon left Murray State to replace Wade following his firing at LSU.

Schroyer has served as McNeese’s AD since June of 2020, a role he stepped into during one of the most challenging stretches in recent memory. Not only did he guide the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which left a lasting impact on the Lake Charles community and campus.

Before moving into administration, Schroyer arrived at McNeese in 2018 as the Cowboys’ head basketball coach, giving him a unique perspective that blends both coaching and front office experience — something LSU has increasingly valued in its leadership structure.

During his tenure as AD, Schroyer helped push McNeese to new heights financially. The Cowboys brought in $11 million in sponsorships and naming rights this past year alone, while setting new records for sponsorship dollars in each of the last four years — a clear indicator of his impact on the external side of the department.

LSU is betting on that same approach translating to Baton Rouge.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me,” Schroyer said. “I love McNeese and Lake Charles. I’ve been here longer than I’ve been anywhere and Louisiana has become home for both myself and my son. I’m so grateful to my team, our community and Poke Nation for believing in the vision and putting in the work it took to get us to where we are today.”

Schroyer noted that while he previously turned down opportunities to leave for larger roles, the timing now felt right.

“At this point, I feel McNeese is on an unparalleled trajectory and as hard as it is to leave a place I love so much, it’s time for me to move on and take on a new challenge,” he said.

McNeese leadership made it clear they wanted to retain him. Interim President Dr. Kedrick Nicholas said the school worked on a contract extension and increased incentives, but ultimately supported Schroyer’s move to LSU.

“It is the state’s flagship institution and will give him a chance to show his abilities on a larger stage,” Nicholas said.

In the short term, McNeese will turn to a familiar face. Deputy AD Bridget Martin will step into the Interim AD role, with a broader restructuring of responsibilities among senior staff expected as the department adjusts.

Schroyer will remain at McNeese through April 10 before making the move to Baton Rouge — where LSU is adding another piece to what continues to be a reshaped and forward-thinking athletic department structure.