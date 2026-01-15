While LSU was on its bye, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo said on a podcast Thursday afternoon that Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are going up against UConn next season in a non-conference game. The game will be in Nashville and ESPN will broadcast it.

There were no details of a date or anything from Lobo, but the news itself is significant and gives basketball fans something to think about during the summer as we prepare for the 2026-2027 season.

This game could be huge for both teams, but especially the Tigers who’s non-conference schedule in 2025 was a significant talking point as the only top 100 team LSU faced was Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Is Mulkey planning a more interesting non-conference schedule next season? At the very least, a game against UConn would be the biggest non-conference game of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU.

All eyes are still on this season as the Tigers are just four games into conference play and 2-2 after a huge win over No. 2 Texas. LSU believes it has the talent to beat any team in the country, but over the past week Mulkey has focused on defense and rebounding in order to elevate her team.

There’s a lot of excitement for the rest of this year. LSU faces Oklahoma on Sunday on the road, looking to get another marquee win in this brutal five game stretch to begin SEC play. The Tigers have been in three close games already to start the new year and are learning what it takes to win at the highest level.

“We dropped one at Kentucky and one at Vanderbilt for not being tough enough,” Williams said. “That’s something we’ve really enforced these last couple of days. Even in our huddles during the game — be tough, get rebounds, get those second-chance opportunities. We didn’t want to make the same mistakes and really wanted to do the right things in those big moments. We never lost confidence. It’s just not my DNA. It’s not anybody’s DNA.”

Even at 2-2 in conference play, the goal remains the same as it was entering 2026 for LSU, this team just needed a reminder of what it looks like when it all comes together.

“I think it’s a big win for us,” point guard Jada Richard said after beating Texas. “We’ve worked really hard the past couple of days, coming together as a team to fix those little mistakes that caused us to lose those games. It’s a big win, but the job’s not done. We still have dreams and aspirations of a national championship.”