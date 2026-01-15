LSU lands three on Perfect Game's Top 100 Juniors list

Three LSU baseball players are listed among the Top 100 Collegiate Juniors for the 2026 season by Perfect Game.

The list includes LSU shortstop Steven Milam (No. 28), infielder Trent Caraway (No. 54) and outfielder Jake Brown (No. 55).

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. Milam was voted to NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI and five runs.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.

Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

Caraway, a native of Dana Point, Calif., batted .281 (88-for-313) in two seasons (2024-25) at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBI and 67 runs before transferring to LSU this summer.

He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, marking the most in Oregon State history.

Brown, a product of Sulphur, La., played in 64 games last season, hitting .320 (57-for-178) with nine doubles, two triples, eight homers, 48 RBI and 45 runs. He was named to 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team with a 3.68 GPA as a sport administration major.

Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the College World Series with four RBI and two runs scored. He delivered a clutch two-run single versus Arkansas in the CWS semifinal to give LSU a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Brown batted .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one homer, nine RBI and six runs. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI in a CWS win over UCLA, tying his career high with three hits. He was 2-for-4 in NCAA Super Regional Game 2 versus West Virginia, blasting a two-run homer and collecting four RBI.

LSU begins the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Early-Season Test

Peak Events, LLC, is excited to announce the field for the third annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic at VyStar Ballpark on Feb. 20-22, 2026. The participating teams include defending College World Series champion LSU, as well as UCF, Indiana, and Notre Dame.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be the best one yet, with four top teams, including the defending national champs,” said Nathan Wooldridge, Peak Events vice president. “In addition, a newly renovated VyStar Ballpark, which has become one of the top ballparks in the country and a premier early-season destination for some of college baseball’s best teams. We appreciate the partnership with the Jacksonville JumboShrimp and the Live Like Lou Foundation in helping us continue to raise the profile of this event and to expand the impact of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic across college baseball and the ALS community.”

The 2026 Live Like Lou Jax Classic will feature two games per day, with each team playing one game a day in a round-robin format over the three-day event.

The schedule features:

Friday, Feb. 20: LSU vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.; UCF vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21: Notre Dame vs. LSU, noon; UCF vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; LSU vs. UCF, 3 p.m.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time and subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased on a per-day basis or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available at www.peak.events. On the same site, fans traveling to Jacksonville can also find discounted hotel rates. Plus, all-inclusive packages are available, including lodging, game tickets, and in-stadium hospitality.