LSU LB West Weeks accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invite

LSU linebacker West Weeks has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Weeks spent his first year at Virginia before transferring to LSU for his final four years of eligibility. During his time in Baton Rouge, Weeks tallied 164 tackles and five sacks. He was joined at LSUby his two younger brothers, Whit and Zach. All three brothers saw the field in LSU’s season finale against Western Kentucky.

Weeks will join a trio of LSU wide receivers (Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas) and defenders Harold Perkins and Patrick Payton as those who have accepted invites to the Texas-based bowl.

History of the East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. An important part of America’s football tradition, the event gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers and Jimmy Garoppolo, played in the East-West Shrine Bowl along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Watch live on NFL Network, or experience the action in-person on game day.

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children. This unique health care system provides excellent care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services. This special game helps raise the profile of Shriners Children, so that we can continue to offer hope and healing and reach more kids in more places. Through the experience, everyone connected with the East-West Shrine Bowl gains a deeper understanding of the amazing patients who receive care at Shriners Children’s and the ways that they can support the health care system.