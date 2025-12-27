LSU loses another offensive lineman to the transfer portal

LSU offensive tackle Tyree Adams plans to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett.

Adams started 11 games for LSU in his career, moving into a starting role full-time in 2025. The Louisiana-native suffered an injury that sideliend for the back-half of the season.

In 2024, as a redshirt freshman, Adams appeared in 8 games with two starts. He started at left tackle in LSU’s Texas Bowl win over Baylor and at left guard in week 2 win over Nicholls (38 snaps). He played a total of 139 offensive snaps with a career-best 61 coming in the Texas Bowl. Adams saw extended action at Florida (26 snaps) when he was pressed into the lineup due to an injury to Garrett Dellinger. He didn’t allow a sack in 82 pass blocking opportunities. Adams showed his versatility, seeing action at four positions on the offensive line (77 at LT, 38 at LG, 27 at RG, two at RT).

Adams was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class out of St. Augustine (LA). He was ranked among the top 150 players in the country and the top 15 in the state of Louisiana. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.

Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.