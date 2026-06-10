LSU makes successful push for OF Bino Watters

LSU has made perhaps the biggest splash of the transfer portal so far, pulling off a successful courtship of Notre Dame’s Bino Watters and landing a commitment from the outfielder.

Watters is the most talented outfielder in the transfer portal and one of the best overall hitters returning to college baseball in 2027. This past season for the Irish, he hit .362 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles and 51 RBI while striking out only 37 times in 218 at bats. He plays corner outfielder but mainly left field at Notre Dame.

LSU really started to pick up steam with Watters on Tuesday. The Tigers were always in the conversation but for the longest stretch of this recruitment, Texas was thought to be the favorite to land Watter. The Longhorns are currently in Omaha, where they’ll square off against Georgia in a heavyweight matchup on Saturday night.

There are five SEC teams that have made the push to the College World Series this season, including Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss. It’s an absolutely cut throat conference when it comes to baseball and that’s why every portal cycle is an arms race to add quality talent.

Whatever corner of the outfield that Watters plays, this is a huge coup for Jay Johnson. You can never count Johnson out when selling a vision to a player and despite immense competition from Texas over the last few weeks for Watters’ services, LSU was able to swoop in, get the last visit and get this over the finish line.

To make that push for Watters and get the commitment over Texas is a credit to what Johnson has built in totality in Baton Rouge over his first five seasons here. Watters is the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal according to On3 and joins Landon Hood and Dawson Park, who come in at No. 3 and No. 13 in the top-25 rankings.

“Bino Watters has been one of the ACC’s most productive hitters in his two seasons at Notre Dame. As a freshman in 2025, he hit .317 with nine home runs and a .984 OPS, driving in 39 runs with 26 strikeouts to 32 walks. This season, Watters broke out even more. In 2026, he hit .362 with 10 homers and 51 RBI. He finished with a 1.057 OPS. He’s our top-ranked transfer at this point.”

LSU has done a remarkable job as a whole in landing these types of instant impact transfer players over the years. In 2022, Jacob Berry followed Johnson from Arizona to Baton Rouge. The next offseason, Tommy White became probably the most impactful position player of the entire Johnson era to sign with the Tigers out of the portal. In 2025, Chris Stanfield and Daniel Dickinson were leaders for another LSU national championship team.

Watters can absolutely be lumped in with the best of those additions and will now be a central figure to the 2027 lineup. White was a huge addition for the Tigers in 2023 and had an iconic career at LSU. Watters might just be the best hitter LSU’s brought in via the portal since.

There’s more work to be done in the outfield, on the mound and the infield could probably use more of an upgrade as well. But LSU has landed three of the top players in the portal and showing no signs of slowing down.