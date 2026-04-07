The NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal opened on Tuesday, and it likely means a wild 14-day window as new head coach Will Wade rebuilds the roster in Baton Rouge.

Prior to the portal opening, six Tigers announced their intentions to transfer. With six more former LSU players out of eligibility, more than double-digit players from the roster are already on their way out.

Still, there are three big pieces to the 2025-26 roster who have yet to reveal their plans through the firing of former head coach Matt McMahon and the school’s hiring of Wade.

Toss in a situation where a pair of LSU’s November signees have now both requested a release, and another unsigned commitment from the McMahon era recently flipped his pledge from LSU to Wisconsin, and there’s plenty of unknowns ahead.

Fortunately for LSU, Wade – much like LSU Football head coach Lane Kiffin – has navigated these waters before by rebuilding rosters through the transfer portal that he turned into NCAA Tournament teams.

Wade, who coached LSU to three NCAA Tournament appearances in five years from 2017-22, didn’t shy away from the reality of what’s ahead in the coming weeks as he goes after college basketball’s best transfers.

“We’re going to have to go get a bunch of new players … and the new players and the good players cost,” Wade said at his LSU introductory press conference. “They ain’t cheap.”

The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon breaks down the entire LSU roster below, including the Tigers who plan to enter the transfer portal, the undecided trio of scholarship players, the six LSU players who no longer have college eligibility, the latest on the high school signing class and more.

Planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (6)

LSU’s starting PG Dedan Thomas Jr. was injured before SEC play ramped up (Photo: LSU Basketball)

The following players have announced their decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which opened on Tuesday.

Dedan Thomas Jr. – Guard – Junior … 16 games (15 starts), 29.5 minutes per game, 15.3 points per game, 6.5 assists per game

Jalen Reed – Forward – Junior … 6 games (0 starts), 18 minutes per game, 9.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game

Mazi Mosley – Guard – Freshman … 19 games (0 starts), 6.4 minutes per game, 1.8 points per game

Matt Gilhool – Forward – Freshman … (0 games played)

Ron Zipper – Guard – Freshman … 9 games (0 starts), 3.7 minutes per game, 2.2 points per game

Marcus Vaughns – Forward – Freshman … Vaughns signed with LSU out of Australia as part of the 2026 class, but he enrolled in college early. He arrived on LSU’s campus and joined the team in December, but he did not see any playing time this season.

Will they stay or will they go? (3)

Mike Nwoko stepped in to become LSU’s most reliable big man (Photo: LSU Basketball)

There are three key pieces to the 2025-26 roster who have yet to announce their plans for next season, meaning Tigers fans will keep a close eye on the trio as Wade builds the rest of the roster through the transfer portal.

Robert Miller III – Forward – Sophomore … 31 games (2 starts), 19.3 minutes per game, 6.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game

Mike Nwoko – Forward – Junior … 32 games (29 starts), 21.8 minutes per game, 13.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game

Jalen Reece – Guard – Freshman … 32 games (10 starts), 23.8 minutes per game, 5.8 points per game, 3.6 assists per game

LSU, Matt McMahon’s November Signees: Release Requests (2)

4-star Kevin Thomas – Small Forward: The 4-star and Top 100 prospect signed with LSU in October, but with the firing of McMahon and hiring of Wade, Thomas requested his release from signing with the Tigers as he explores other options, he announced on March 28.

4-star Herly Brutus – Shooting Guard: The 6-5, 180-pounder also signed with LSU in November, and while Brutus did not make any public comments on what his future holds in the week after Wade was hired, the first day of the portal window broke the silence. Like Thomas, Brutus has requested his release from LSU as he looks at other college options. Brutus is the No. 28 shooting guard and No. 119 overall prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2026 class.

Flipped from LSU: The McMahon to Wade Transition (1)

Owen Foxwell – Point Guard: The 6-foot-2, 22-year-old, who played in the National Basketball League of Australia, committed to LSU in February. After McMahon was fired and Wade was named head coach, Foxwell reopened his recruitment and committed to Wisconsin.

Graduated/Exhausted Collegiate Eligibility (6)

Max Mackinnon became LSU’s top Transfer Portal player for the 2025-26 season

Max Mackinnon – Guard … 31 games (30 starts), 31.9 minutes per game, 15.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game

Marquel Sutton – Forward … 32 games (32 starts), 31.3 minutes per game, 13.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game

Pablo Tamba – Forward … 32 games (32 starts), 28.7 minutes per game, 7.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game

Rashad King – Guard … 32 games (9 starts), 18.7 minutes per game, 5.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game

PJ Carter – Guard … 26 games (1 start), 10.5 minutes per game, 4.0 points per game

Jaden Bobbett – Guard … 7 games (0 starts), 1.1 minutes per game, 0.0 points per game