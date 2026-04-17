The NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal has been open for more than 10 days, and Will Wade’s roster is now down to zero scholarship players.

Prior to the portal opening, six Tigers announced their intentions to transfer. On the first day of the portal opening, starter Mike Nwoko added his name to the list of transfers.

Over the past week, the final two players on scholarship from Matt McMahon’s 2025-26 roster both entered the portal.

With six more former LSU players out of eligibility, Wade’s new-look roster is trending towards no returning players from the McMahon era. Of note, players who enter the transfer portal can withdraw their names and return to the school they are currently enrolled in.

McMahon’s high school signees from November both requested releases during LSU’s coaching transition, and the lone unsigned commitment from McMahon’s class flipped his pledge from LSU to Wisconsin.

Wade, who coached LSU to three NCAA Tournament appearances in five years from 2017-22, didn’t shy away from the reality of what’s ahead in the coming weeks as he goes after college basketball’s best transfers.

“We’re going to have to go get a bunch of new players … and the new players and the good players cost,” Wade said at his LSU introductory press conference. “They ain’t cheap.”

The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon breaks down the entire LSU roster below, including the Tigers who plan to enter the transfer portal, who has already committed or signed with another program, the six LSU players who no longer have college eligibility, the latest on the prior staff’s high school signing class and more.

From LSU to the NCAA Transfer Portal (9)

LSU’s starting PG Dedan Thomas Jr. was injured before SEC play ramped up (Photo: LSU Basketball)

The following players have announced their decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Mike Nwoko – Forward – Junior … 32 games (29 starts), 21.8 minutes per game, 13.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game (LSU —> Xavier)

Jalen Reece – Guard – Freshman … 32 games (10 starts), 23.8 minutes per game, 5.8 points per game, 3.6 assists per game (Uncommitted)

Dedan Thomas Jr. – Guard – Junior … 16 games (15 starts), 29.5 minutes per game, 15.3 points per game, 6.5 assists per game (LSU —> Houston)

Robert Miller III – Forward – Sophomore … 31 games (2 starts), 19.3 minutes per game, 6.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game (Uncommitted)

Jalen Reed – Forward – Junior … 6 games (0 starts), 18 minutes per game, 9.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game (Uncommitted)

Mazi Mosley – Guard – Freshman … 19 games (0 starts), 6.4 minutes per game, 1.8 points per game (Uncommitted)

Matt Gilhool – Forward – Freshman … (0 games played) (LSU —> Kansas State)

Ron Zipper – Guard – Freshman … 9 games (0 starts), 3.7 minutes per game, 2.2 points per game (Uncommitted)

Marcus Vaughns – Forward – Freshman … Vaughns signed with LSU out of Australia as part of the 2026 class, but he enrolled in college early. He arrived on LSU’s campus and joined the team in December, but he did not see any playing time this season. (LSU —> Arizona State)

LSU, Matt McMahon’s November Signees: Release Requests (2)

4-star Kevin Thomas – Small Forward: The 4-star and Top 100 prospect signed with LSU in October, but with the firing of McMahon and hiring of Wade, Thomas requested his release from signing with the Tigers as he explores other options, he announced on March 28. (Uncommitted)

4-star Herly Brutus – Shooting Guard: The 6-5, 180-pounder also signed with LSU in November, and while Brutus did not make any public comments on what his future holds in the week after Wade was hired, the first day of the portal window broke the silence. Like Thomas, Brutus has requested his release from LSU as he looks at other college options. Brutus is the No. 28 shooting guard and No. 119 overall prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2026 class. (Butler Commitment)

Flipped from LSU: The McMahon to Wade Transition (1)

Owen Foxwell – Point Guard: The 6-foot-2, 22-year-old, who played in the National Basketball League of Australia, committed to LSU in February. After McMahon was fired and Wade was named head coach, Foxwell reopened his recruitment and committed to Wisconsin. (Wisconsin Commitment)

Graduated/Exhausted Collegiate Eligibility (6)

Max Mackinnon became LSU’s top Transfer Portal player for the 2025-26 season

Max Mackinnon – Guard … 31 games (30 starts), 31.9 minutes per game, 15.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game

Marquel Sutton – Forward … 32 games (32 starts), 31.3 minutes per game, 13.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game

Pablo Tamba – Forward … 32 games (32 starts), 28.7 minutes per game, 7.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game

Rashad King – Guard … 32 games (9 starts), 18.7 minutes per game, 5.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game

PJ Carter – Guard … 26 games (1 start), 10.5 minutes per game, 4.0 points per game

Jaden Bobbett – Guard … 7 games (0 starts), 1.1 minutes per game, 0.0 points per game