LSU Official Visit Tidbits: Ahmad Hudson meets with Will Wade

We were able to catch up with Ahmad Hudson at the LSU “Friday Night Lights” camp. The five-star commit spent time with LSU basketball coach Will Wade on Friday before starting the rest of his visit.

-We centered (no pun intended) a lot of the conversation around his visit with Wade on Friday. Hudson got in and that was really the first meeting he had. Wade essentially told Hudson “I’m going to come in and play. I really have no choice.” That is obviously music to Hudson’s ear, with Wade saying he reminds him of Tari Eason and Naz Reid.

-Hudson is a top-25 player in the country in basketball and of course football but the basketball side and making that work is where a lot of the conversations have settled. He’s a legitimate prospect in both sports and so LSU sitting him down and walking through how he’ll be able to fit both into his plans has been a big selling point. Wade and LSU love Hudson’s efficency from a scoring perspective and his relentless motor on the boards.

-Also Shea did ask Hudson about his recent social media wipe of everything LSU. Here was Hudson’s exact quote on that: “I just let people go and run with it. I read everything. I know what I want. They don’t know what I want. So at the end of the day, they’re going to think whatever they have to think. It’s just having fun. You only get to do this once in your life. So why not go have fun with it?”

-With Ahmad was his little brother Branson, who is quite the dual-sport athlete himself as well. Branson is a rising freshman but is already starting to get college looks. He’s received an LSU and Nebraska offer for football as well as Syracuse. Like his brother, Branson is expected to be pretty tall himself, with doctors telling him he could be upwards of 6-foot-8 before he stops growing. Right now he’s a receiver and a wing on the basketball floor but as he grows and gets bigger, Ruston could take a look at him at tight end down the line. But keep in mind he’s a 2030 recruit.

-Check back tomorrow, we’ll have much more from our conversation with Ahmad.